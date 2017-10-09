Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brenntag: official formation of Brenntag South Africa Ltd‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BRENNTAG AG ::STRENGTHENS CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTION IN SOUTH AFRICA WITH OFFICIAL FORMATION OF BRENNTAG SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD‍​.

Brenntag comments on the impact of Hurricane Harvey

Sept 4 (Reuters) - BRENNTAG AG ::HAVE SEEN A DIRECT IMPACT ON SOME OF OUR OPERATIONS IN REGION HOWEVER IS PLEASED TO ADVISE HAS NO REPORTED INJURIES.‍MESSAGE FROM BRENNTAG CEO STEVE HOLLAND REGARDING HURRICANE HARVEY​.WE HAVE BEST COMMERCIAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE WORKING ROUND CLOCK TO HELP REDUCE IMPACT ON CUSTOMERS.WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS TO TRY AND BRIDGE THE ANTICIPATED SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES.THERE ARE A NUMBER OF SUPPLY ISSUES DEVELOPING.

Brenntag sees 2017 opg adj EBITDA of 820-850 mln eur

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brenntag Ag :Brenntag says generated sales of 3,001.4 million eur in the second quarter of 2017.Brenntag says q2 gross profit rose to 641.3 million eur.Brenntag says operating ebitda** up by 1.9% on the previous year to 219.8 million eur.Brenntag says for 2017 forecasts growth in operating gross profit* and operating ebitda.Brenntag says operating ebitda is expected, before one-time effects, to be between 820 and 850 million eur.

Brenntag acquiries Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Wellstar Group

June 27 (Reuters) - BRENNTAG AG ::STRENGTHENS FOOTPRINT IN ASIA PACIFIC BY ACQUIRING CHINESE SPECIALTY CHEMICALS DISTRIBUTOR WELLSTAR GROUP.WILL GAIN A MAJORITY STAKE OF 51% WITH A FIRST TRANCHE IN 2017 AND THE REMAINING 49% VIA THE SECOND TRANCHE BY 2021‍​.IN THE PERIOD FROM 2017 TO 2021, THE BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A JOINT VENTURE.CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE COURSE OF THE NEXT WEEKS.

Brenntag says Q1 opg profit up 5 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Brenntag Ag :Says continues its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2017 and lifts key performance indicators.Says gross profit* rose to 631.8 million eur (+7.7% as reported).Says operating ebitda** up by 4.9% on the previous year to 201.6 million eur.Says continues to expect growth in its key performance indicators, operating gross profit and operating ebitda..

Brenntag eyes takeovers in N America, Asia-Pac

Brenntag Ag execs tell journalists: Brenntag cfo says brexit not a concern for its business . Brenntag ceo says has range of takeover targets in its sights, mainly in north america, asia pacific . Brenntag says wants to spend an average of 200-250 million eur a year for takeovers Further company coverage: [BNRGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Brenntag acquires pipeline and chemicals services segment of Greene’s Energy Group

Brenntag AG : Brenntag expands service portfolio by acquiring pipeline and chemicals services segment of Greene's Energy Group .The business unit generated sales of approximately $15.5 million in the financial year 2016.

Brenntag refinances syndicated loan to cut interest expenses

Brenntag AG : Says refinances syndicated loan at attractive conditions and improves maturity profile substantially . Says term of new syndicated loan ends Jan 2022 at the earliest, while previous loan had been scheduled to run until March 2019 .Says move reduces interest expenses.

Brenntag sees more pro-business environment under Trump

Brenntag : CEO says looking optimistically to 2017 . CEO says expects stabilisation of North American oil and gas market from early 2017 . CEO says Venezuela is basically a write-off for the rest of the year . CEO says expecting to see more pro-business environment in the U.S. with Trump as President . CFO says development in Q4 very stable, no surprises Further company coverage: [BNRGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Brenntag to acquire division of NOCO Inc.

Brenntag AG : Extends its lubricants business platform in Northeast America by acquiring division of NOCO Inc. . Business is expected to generate total sales of approximately $209 million in the financial year 2016 .Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the course of the next weeks.