Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia :Scotia Capital Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corporation each agree to sell 2,750,000 common shares of TMX Group Limited.Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍after giving effect to trade, sci and aimco will each hold less than 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of TMX​.Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍SCI and AIMCO will no longer be entitled to appoint nominees to board of directors of TMX​.Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍Scotia Capital, AIMCO agreed to sell shares of Tmx Group Limited representing an aggregate of about 9.9% of issued, outstanding shares.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank confirms exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain to acquire BBVA Chile.Bank of Nova Scotia says ‍at this time, no formal agreement is in place regarding BBVA Spain​.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA ::CONFIRMS THAT BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (SCOTIABANK) << >> EXPRESSED NON-BINDING INTEREST TO BUY UP TO 100 PERCENT OF BBVA CHILE << >>.SAYS IT CANNOT BE CONCLUDED YET IF NEGOTIATIONS WILL LEAD TO AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN SCOTIABANK AND BBVA CHILE.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank canada retail head says "very clear" there has been a softening in toronto housing market.Scotiabank canada retail head says broadly supportive of measures by authorities to cool housing markets.Scotiabank canada retail head says medium-term confidence in canada housing markets has gone up following government measures.Scotiabank says realistic to expect earnings growth of 6 to 9 percent in canadian banking business in medium term.Scotiabank cfo says would consider acquisitions in pacific alliance, acquisitions in wealth management.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank reports third quarter results.Q3 earnings per share C$1.66.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quarterly dividend increase of 3 cents to 79 cents was announced​.Qtrly total revenue $‍6.89​ billion versus $6.64 billion.Qtrly net interest income $‍3.83​ billion versus $3.60 billion.Qtrly ‍provision for credit losses was $573 million, an increase of $2 million over same quarter last year​.Common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained at 11.3% this quarter‍​.Qtrly ‍return on equity was 14.8%, in line with last year​.Q3 revenue view c$6.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

June 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia ::Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt due August 3, 2022.Redemption will occur on August 3, 2017.Bank Of Nova Scotia - intends to redeem outstanding 2.898% debentures due August 3, 2022 for 100% of principal amount plus accrued interest to redemption date.Bank Of Nova Scotia - redemption has been approved by office of superintendent of financial institutions and will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank.

June 13 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia : :Scotiabank has agreed to sell Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc to Marquest Asset Management Inc.Bank Of Nova Scotia says following the closing of the transaction, Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc will continue as a separate entity.Bank of Nova Scotia says transaction is not material to Scotiabank.

June 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank announces plan to buy back shares through private agreement.Bank of Nova Scotia says intends to purchase for cancellation up to 4 million of its common shares.

May 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions.Scotiabank cro says has stress tested residential mortgage book against 50 percent decline in prices, losses very manageable.Scotiabank international head says credit demand strong from customers in mexico.Scotiabank ceo says expects opportunities to make acquisitions over the next year.Scotiabank ceo says suspects more acquisition opportunities in international business in next year.

May 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares.Bank of nova scotia says repurchase represents approximately 2 percent of 1.20 billion common shares issued and outstanding as of may 25, 2017.Repurchases under the normal course issuer bid may commence on june 2, 2017, and will terminate on june 1, 2018.Bank of nova scotia-toronto stock exchange, office of superintendent of financial institutions approved normal course issuer bid to buy up to 24 million shares.Bank of nova scotia says will establish an automatic repurchase plan on june 2, 2017.