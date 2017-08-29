Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bunzl says H1 adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct to 248.3 mln pounds

Aug 29 (Reuters) - BUNZL PLC ::H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 5 PERCENT TO 248.3 MILLION STG.H1 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO 4.119 BILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 8 PERCENT TO 14 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 55.1 PENCE.

Bunzl says completed an acquisition in China

Aug 29 (Reuters) - BUNZL PLC ::‍BUNZL MAKES ACQUISITION IN CHINA​.‍AGGREGATE REVENUE OF BUSINESSES ACQUIRED WAS 24 MLN POUNDS IN 2016​.

Bunzl says HY group revenue expected to have risen 7 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc ::FY revenue 38 million EUR .Overall trading is consistent with expectations at time of Q1 trading statement in April.Group revenue for half year is expected to have increased by 7 pct at constant exchange rates.Currency translation movements are expected to have increased constant exchange revenue growth by 12 pct.Underlying revenue growth is mainly due to additional business won, albeit at lower margins, in North America towards end of 2016.Acquisitions continue to be an important part of company's strategy for growth and Bunzl also announces that it has purchased three further businesses in Spain and Canada.Has now acquired eight businesses so far this year for a total committed spend of approximately 290 million stg, adding aggregate annualised revenue of 370 million stg.Company expects to complete further acquisitions during remainder of year.

Bunzl Q1 revenue rises 4 pct at constant rates

April 19 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc ::Q1 trading statement Bunzl Plc.Overall trading has been consistent with expectations at time of annual results announcement at end of February.Group revenue in q1 has increased 18 pct at actual exchange rates.At constant exchange rates, revenue has risen by 4 pct compared to same period last year.Underlying revenue growth is mainly due to previously announced additional business won, albeit at lower margins, in North America towards end of 2016.No significant change in Bunzl's financial position during period and group continues to have substantial funding headroom available.

Bunzl says acquired 2 safety businesses in U.S. and Italy

Bunzl Plc - :Announces that it has acquired two further safety businesses in U.S. and Italy.

Bunzl to acquire U.S-based Diversified Distribution Systems

Bunzl Plc :Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US.

Bunzl says acquired Singapore-based LSH

Bunzl Plc :acquired LSH, a company based in singapore.

Bunzl says FY oper profit was £525.0 mln, up 5 pct

Bunzl Plc : FY revenue rose 14 percent to 7.429 billion STG . Final dividend 29 pence per share . Total dividend up 11 percent to 42 pence per share . announcing appointment of lloyd pitchford as non-executive director with effect from 1 march 2017. . FY operating profit was £525.0 million, an increase of 5% (15% at actual exchange rates) . FY adjusted earnings per share, which excludes effect of customer relationships amortisation and acquisition related costs, were 106.1p .consensus (based on 16 analysts) has adjusted fy pbt at £470.6m (fy 2015 : £411.2m) and adjusted eps of 102.3p (fy 2015 : 91.0p).

Bunzl acquires two businesses in UK and U.S.

Bunzl Plc : Has acquired two further businesses in UK and U.S. .In January Bunzl acquired business of packaging film sales (PFS).

Bunzl H1 adjusted pretax profit rises

Bunzl Plc : H1 revenue 3.447 billion stg versus 3.135 billion stg year ago . Interim dividend up 11 percent to 13 pence per share . Half-Year report . H1 adjusted profit before income tax. at 210.6 mln stg versus 187.0 mln stg year earlier . Eight acquisitions announced to date in 2016, including three announced today, with committed spend of 101 mln stg .Board is confident that Bunzl's well positioned businesses will develop further and that prospects for group are positive - CEO.