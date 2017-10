Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Of Baroda says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.039 pct

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd :Says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.039 percent to 7.249 percent.

India's Bank of Baroda retains bad loan additions guidance for 2017/18

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd :CEO says retains guidance of 40 billion rupees net additions to non-performing loans in 2017/18.

India's Bank of Baroda June-qtr profit falls about 52 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd :June quarter net profit 2.03 billion rupees versus profit of 4.24 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 105.53 billion rupees versus 104.34 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 11.40 percent versus 10.46 percent previous quarter.June quarter provisions 23.68 billion rupees versus 20.04 billion rupees year ago.June quarter net NPA 5.17 percent versus 4.72 percent previous quarter.Says q1 total stressed assets (gnpa + restructured standard assets) were 14.32% of the gross advances‍​.Says total restructured standard assets of the bank were inr 118.19 billion as at June 30, 2017.BANK OF BARODA LTD << >> SAYS june-qtr provision for non perfroming assets 21.57 bln rupees vs 19.86 bln rupees.

Bank of Baroda gets members' nod for raising of equity capital upto 60 bln rupees

June 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd :Gets members' nod for raising of equity capital upto inr 60 billion.

India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters

June 14 (Reuters) - :India's BSE Bank index .NSEBANK 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters.State Bank of India << >> shares up 0.72 percent in pre-open trade, Punjab National Bank << >> up 0.57 percent, Bank of Baroda << >> up 1.21 percent.RBI on Tuesday said it has identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them nL3N1JB1TB.

India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018

May 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference::CEO says had SMA2 loan book of about 80 billion rupees as of end-march.CEO says expects gross NPA at between 450 billion rupees and 460 billion rupees in march 2018.Executive Director says expects domestic loans growing 15 percent in 2017/18, deposits growing 10 percent.

India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit

May 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr.March quarter gross NPA 10.46 percent vs 11.40 pct previous qtr.March quarter net NPA 4.72 percent vs 5.43 pct previous qtr.March quarter interest earned 108.75 billion rupees versus 110.14 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 26.23 billion rupees versus 68.58 billion rupees year ago.

Bank of Baroda appoints Sanjay Kumar as CFO

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Says Sanjay Kumar appointed CFO .Says cessation of existing interim CFO Ashok Kumar Dangaich.

Bank Of Baroda says strike by AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI and AIBOC on Sept 2

Bank of Baroda Ltd : Notice of strike by AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI AND AIBOC on September 2 . Functioning of bank in certain states to be affected .

BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17 - CNBC TV18

India's Bank Of Baroda : Exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17: CNBC TV18 Further company coverage: [BOB.NS] Keywords: (CORRECTED).