Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)

Bodal Chemicals Ltd : Says approved equity investment of 41 million rupees in S P S Processors Pvt. Ltd. . Says deal to be funded via internal accruals . Says BCL will hold 70 percent stake in sps processors after investment . Says deal targeted to close before 31 March 2017 . Says investment to help BCL to increase manufacturing capacity of dyes intermediates by 25 percent . Says BCL will provide unsecured loan about 450 million rupees to sps processors to make it debt free co . Says approved plan to build a 350-TPM versus plant at cost of about 100 million rupees .Says expects new versus plant to be operational by Q2 fy2018.