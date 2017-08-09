Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says::Plan to shore up capital base by 80 billion rupees this financial year through various measures.Has exposure of about 82 billion rupees to 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts.Have provided for about 60 percent of those already.Expects bad loan situation in Q2 to be better than Q1 if no unpleasant surprise.Targeting credit and deposit growth of 8-10 percent in this financial year.

Bank of India posts June-qtr profit

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 94.96 billion rupees versus 94.26 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 22.45 billion rupees versus 27.70 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.05 percent versus 13.22 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 6.70 percent versus 6.90 percent previous quarter.Consensus forecast for June quarter loss was 153.8 million rupees.

Bank of India floats request for proposal for sale of 29.96 pct stake in STCI Finance

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd ::Says floated a request for proposal (RFP) for sale of its 29.96 percent stake in its associate company i.e. STCI Finance Limited.

Bank of India says LIC of India raises stake in co to 14.25 pct

July 7 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 3.1 percent to 14.25 percent via open-market purchase and preference share allotment.

Bank of India says ICRA reaffirms rating for bank's IPDI bonds and term deposit program

June 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd ::ICRA has reaffirmed rating assigned to bank for IPDI bonds and term deposit program of bank as ICRA AA(-) and MAA+ respectively.Says ICRA's outlook on rating is revised from stable to negative.

Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows

May 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd :No dividend proposed.March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago.Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 602.3 million rupees.March quarter interest earned 105.82 billion rupees versus 105.01 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 47.36 billion rupees versus 54.70 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 13.22 percent versus 13.38 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 6.90 percent versus 7.09 percent previous quarter.

Bank of India says Dinabandhu Mohapatra appointed as MD, CEO

May 8 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says Dinabandhu Mohapatra assumes office as managing director & CEO of Bank of India.Says also reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10bps from 8.50% to 8.40% with effect from May 7, 2017.

Bank of India says no casualties resulted from its Mumbai office fire incident on April 21

April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says on 21st April 2017, at around 4.30 p.m. Fire broke out in Bank of India building, M.G. Road, Mumbai.Says there were no casualties, however due to fire, there were some damages to furniture and fixtures, interiors and personal computers.Says operations were temporary shifted to a nearby premises on April 22.

Bank of India sells entire 5 pct stake in TransUnion CIBIL to TransUnion International

Bank of India Ltd : Says has sold it's entire stake of 5% (12,50,000 shares) in Transunion CIBIL Limited (TUCIBIL) to TransUnion International Inc .Says deal was concluded at the rate of INR 1525.00 per equity share for a total consideration amount of 1.91 billion rupees.

Bank of India seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 4.46 bln rupees to India govt

Bank of India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot shares worth up to 4.46 billion rupees to India government .Seeks members' nod for allotment upto 23.3 million shares worth 2.95 billion rupees to LIC.