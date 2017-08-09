Edition:
Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs136.65
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs137.05
Day's Low
Rs133.45
Volume
440,739
Avg. Vol
3,988,386
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:33am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says::Plan to shore up capital base by 80 billion rupees this financial year through various measures.Has exposure of about 82 billion rupees to 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts.Have provided for about 60 percent of those already.Expects bad loan situation in Q2 to be better than Q1 if no unpleasant surprise.Targeting credit and deposit growth of 8-10 percent in this financial year.  Full Article

Bank of India posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:25am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 94.96 billion rupees versus 94.26 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 22.45 billion rupees versus 27.70 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.05 percent versus 13.22 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 6.70 percent versus 6.90 percent previous quarter.Consensus forecast for June quarter loss was 153.8 million rupees.  Full Article

Bank of India floats request for proposal for sale of 29.96 pct stake in STCI Finance
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 02:56am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd ::Says floated a request for proposal (RFP) for sale of its 29.96 percent stake in its associate company i.e. STCI Finance Limited.  Full Article

Bank of India says LIC of India raises stake in co to 14.25 pct
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 06:02am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 3.1 percent to 14.25 percent via open-market purchase and preference share allotment.  Full Article

Bank of India says ICRA reaffirms rating for bank's IPDI bonds and term deposit program
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 04:47am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd ::ICRA has reaffirmed rating assigned to bank for IPDI bonds and term deposit program of bank as ICRA AA(-) and MAA+ respectively.Says ICRA's outlook on rating is revised from stable to negative.  Full Article

Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
Monday, 22 May 2017 03:34am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd :No dividend proposed.March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago.Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 602.3 million rupees.March quarter interest earned 105.82 billion rupees versus 105.01 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 47.36 billion rupees versus 54.70 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 13.22 percent versus 13.38 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 6.90 percent versus 7.09 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Bank of India says Dinabandhu Mohapatra appointed as MD, CEO
Monday, 8 May 2017 07:22am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says Dinabandhu Mohapatra assumes office as managing director & CEO of Bank of India.Says also reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10bps from 8.50% to 8.40% with effect from May 7, 2017.  Full Article

Bank of India says no casualties resulted from its Mumbai office fire incident on April 21
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 12:49am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd :Says on 21st April 2017, at around 4.30 p.m. Fire broke out in Bank of India building, M.G. Road, Mumbai.Says there were no casualties, however due to fire, there were some damages to furniture and fixtures, interiors and personal computers.Says operations were temporary shifted to a nearby premises on April 22.  Full Article

Bank of India sells entire 5 pct stake in TransUnion CIBIL to TransUnion International
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 01:21am EDT 

Bank of India Ltd : Says has sold it's entire stake of 5% (12,50,000 shares) in Transunion CIBIL Limited (TUCIBIL) to TransUnion International Inc .Says deal was concluded at the rate of INR 1525.00 per equity share for a total consideration amount of 1.91 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bank of India seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 4.46 bln rupees to India govt
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 07:10am EST 

Bank of India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot shares worth up to 4.46 billion rupees to India government .Seeks members' nod for allotment upto 23.3 million shares worth 2.95 billion rupees to LIC.  Full Article

