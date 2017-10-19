Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR 163.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY OF FY 2017 WILL DEPEND ON THE SEASONAL PATHOLOGY OF Q4.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Boiron Sa ::H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR ‍​41.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 284.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 284.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR 2017, BOIRON REMAINS CAUTIOUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS SALES AND RESULTS.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​24.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.

July 20 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 284.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 284.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.OPERATING INCOME IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 SHOULD BE LOWER THAN THE ONE IN 2016.

May 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA :SAID ON THURSDAY THE SUPREME COURT IN CANADA REJECTED THE APPEAL OF OUR CANADIAN SUBSIDIARY AGAINST THE JUDGMENT DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016 OF THE QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL .JUDGEMENT QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL AUTHORIZED THE START OF A CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING.PROCEEDING WILL THUS CONTINUE ON THE MERITS BEFORE THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUEBEC.NO PROVISION HAS BEEN ACCRUED TO COVER THIS LITIGATION.

April 20 (Reuters) - Boiron SA ::Q1 revenue 160.3 million euros ($172.1 million) versus 154.1 million euros year ago.For current year, we remain cautious about evolution of sales and results.

Boiron SA : FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($653.52 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago . FY operating income 129.7 million euros versus 126.6 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 77.7 million euros versus 73.9 million euros year ago . FY cash flow 156.2 million euros versus 153.2 million euros year ago . For 2017, Boiron remains cautious about the evolution of its sales and results . In 2017, Boiron will continue its investments on the sites of Messimy and the Olmes .Proposes to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.

Boiron SA : Announces acquisition of Laboratoire Ferrier . Laboratoires Boiron and Laboratoires Arkopharma signed an agreement for the takeover on 1st of March 2017 by Boiron of Laboratoire Ferrier, a subsidiary of Arkopharma .In 2015, net sales of Ferrier was approximately 2.4 million euros ($2.57 million).

Boiron SA : FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago .Expects operating result for 2016 will be slightly higher than in 2015.

Boiron Sa : Q2 revenue 130.2 million euros ($143.36 million) versus 123.5 million euros year ago .Says operating result for H1 2016 should be higher than in 2015.

Boiron SA:Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share.