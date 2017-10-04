Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco :CEO says turnaround "is firmly on track".CEO says inflation in business "running at about 1 percent below peers".CEO says return of dividend a "significant milestone in recovery of business".CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1.CEO says "comfortable" with analysts' consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg.CEO "remains confident" Booker << >> transaction "completely on track".CEO says "was shocked as anybody" by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated.Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend.

Booker Group says Q2 like-for-like total sales ‍up 1.3 pct

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON-TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​.Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT.ON TESCO DEAL - CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH REVIEW PROCESS WITH COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOTAL SALES ‍UP 1.3 PCT.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOBACCO SALES ‍DOWN 9.4 PCT​.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​.

Tesco-Booker merger faces in-depth competition investigation

July 12 (Reuters) - Uk Competition Watchdog says :Tesco-Booker merger referred for in-depth investigation.UK competition watchdog says in more than 350 local areas where there is currently an overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied 'symbol' stores, shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries.

Tesco now looking for completion of Booker takeover in Jan 2018

June 29 (Reuters) - Tesco :Tesco now looking for completion of Booker << >> takeover in January 2018 - Tesco spokeswoman.

Tesco says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"

June 16 (Reuters) - Tesco :CEO says confident can continue to outperform market.CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend".CFO says margin and cost savings targets unchanged.CEO says "really happy with progress we're making".

Tesco says CMA's standard phase 1 review of Booker deal now underway

May 30 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc ::Confirm that it has today filed a formal notification with CMA in respect of its proposed merger with Booker Group Plc.Formal notification triggered announcement by CMA that a standard phase 1 review of transaction is now underway​.

Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO

Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO

Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker

Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker

Booker Group says H1 pretax profit up 9 percent

Booker Group Plc : Interim results . H1 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 81 mln stg . H1 sales rose 13 percent to 2.5 bln stg . Interim dividend 0.63 pence per share . H1 total sales 2.5 bln stg, up 13 pct . H1 profit after tax 67.8 mln stg , up 12 pct . Net cash of 105.7 mln stg . As previously indicated, we intend to make a special return to shareholders in July 2017 . H1 booker internet sales up 10 pct to 506 mln stg (excluding Budgens and Londis) . Group's trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year . Integration of Londis and Budgens is going well . India is performing as expected . Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year . Booker group remains on course to meet its expectations for year ending March 24 2017 .Booker like-for-like non tobacco sales up 0.1 pct and tobacco sales down 5.6 pct due to "display ban".

Booker Group says on track to meet full-year expectations

Booker Group Plc : "Overall Booker Group had another solid quarter. Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 10.0 pct on same period last year" . Booker wholesale with Makro, our cash and carry business, had a good quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit . Booker group remains on course to meet expectations for year ending 24 March 2017. . We are today seeking shareholder approval to implement a capital return to shareholders of 3.20 pence per ordinary share at a cost of approximately 57 mln stg. . Booker Direct, Chef Direct, Ritter and Booker India performed as we expected . Non tobacco sales reduced by 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis. . Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products, down 7.7 pct like-for-like .Premier continues to grow and we made good progress with integration of Budgens And Londis..