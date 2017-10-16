Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.

Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI :Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out .

Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing.Vivendi in process of buying full control of Havas.

Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing.Media giant Vivendi bought the Bollore group's << >> majority stake in Havas in July and it will follow this up with a full buyout offer. .

Vivendi places a 850 million-euro bond

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vivendi :Vivendi says the euro-dominated bond is fixed-rate, has 7-year term and a coupon of 0.875 percent.Vivendi says bond was issued at a price of 99.367 percent, corresponding to a yield of 0.969 percent.Vivendi says bond was oversubscribed nearly three times and placed with institutional investors.Vivendi says the average maturity of its bond debt is 5.3 years.

Financiere Moncey H1 operating loss stable at 0.2 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - FINANCIERE MONCEY SA : :H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.DID NOT GENERATE REVENUE IN H1 2017.

Compagnie du Combodge H1 net profit group share down at 16 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 27 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING LOSS EUR 1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 16 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l'Artois H1 revenue stable at 74 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - SOCIETE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE DE L'ARTOIS SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 74 MILLION VERSUS EUR 77 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Forestiere Equatoriale swings to H1 net loss group share of 144 million CFA francs

Sept 1 (Reuters) - FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE SA ::H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE 144 MILLION CFA FRANCS VERSUS PROFIT OF 422 MILLION CFA FRANCS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS 245 MILLION CFA FRANCS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.50 BILLION CFA FRANCS YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES 17.46 BILLION CFA FRANCS VERSUS 19.60 BILLION CFA FRANCS YEAR AGO.

Financiere de l'Odet H1 consolidated net income group share stable at 174 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 174 MILLION VERSUS EUR 177 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME EUR 442 MILLION VERSUS EUR 305 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR 7.06 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.95 BILLION YEAR AGO.