Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

Bonduelle proposes payment of dividend in shares​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS ::‍BONDUELLE PROPOSES PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN SHARES​.‍ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE BE PAID WITH RESPECT TO FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017​.

Bonduelle FY 2016-2017 turnover up at 2.29 billion euros

Aug 2 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS : :REG-BONDUELLE - 2016-2017 FINANCIAL YEAR TURNOVER: SOLID TURNOVER GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE ANNUAL OBJECTIVES.GROUP SHOULD RECORD, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION, FY CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY CLOSE TO THE ONE RECORDED IN FY 2015-2016.FY 2016/17 REVENUE EUR 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.97 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS ::Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%.Confirms its turnover growth target of + 2% to + 3% and stability of its operating profitability on a like for like basis.

Bonduelle H1 current operating profit ‍​down 4.8 pct at 61 million euros

Bonduelle Sas : H1 revenue 1.03 billion euros ($1.08 billion) versus 1.01 billion euros year ago . H1 current operating profit ‍​61 million euros versus 64 million euros year ago . Confirms objectives at high end of target range, meaning revenue growth around 2-3 percent and stable operating profit at comparable rates .H1 consolidated net profit ‍​36.5 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago.

Bonduelle to pay a cash dividend of 0.43 euros - Euronext

Euronext: Bonduelle Sas will to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 0.43 euros . Ex date is January 5, 2017 and payment date is January 9, 2017, by Societe Generale Further company coverage: [BOND.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bonduelle FY revenue at 1.97 billion euros

Bonduelle Sas : FY revenue 1.97 billion euros ($2.20 billion) versus 1.98 billion euros year ago .Confirms outlook of a greater current operating profitability at constant exchange rates for 2015-2016 compared to previous FY.

Bonduelle confirms FY 2016 guidance

Bonduelle SAS:Confirms annual objective of growth and profitability.

Bonduelle gives FY 2016 guidance

Bonduelle SAS:For FY 2016, group confirms its annual objective of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at constant exchange rates.

Bonduelle subsidiary to restructure production sites in Nord Picardie

Bonduelle SAS:Subsidiary Bonduelle Europe Long Life (BELL) to reorganize production sites in Nord Picardie‍​.Plans to shut down activity at the plant in Russy Bemont (Oise).Plans to concentrate its Nord Picardie vegetable canning activities at the sites of Estrees Mons (Somme), Vaulx Vraucourt (Pas De Calais), and Renescure (Nord)‍​.Production activities would be closed down at the end of June 2016‍‍​.Logistical activities would continue until the end of september 2016.A proposal for redeployment across all of the French entities of the Bonduelle Group, backed up by mobility-assistance measures, will be made to each of the 62 employees of the Russy Bemont factory.

Bonduelle appoints Martin Ducroquet as new chairman

Bonduelle SAS:Martin Ducroquet now assumes position of chairman.