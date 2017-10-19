Edition:
United States

Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

BOND.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.95 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
€39.30
Open
€39.88
Day's High
€40.51
Day's Low
€39.24
Volume
9,704
Avg. Vol
13,711
52-wk High
€41.14
52-wk Low
€21.44

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bonduelle proposes payment of dividend in shares​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 11:45am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS ::‍BONDUELLE PROPOSES PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN SHARES​.‍ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE BE PAID WITH RESPECT TO FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017​.  Full Article

Bonduelle FY 2016-2017 turnover up at 2.29 billion euros
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 12:00pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS : :REG-BONDUELLE - 2016-2017 FINANCIAL YEAR TURNOVER: SOLID TURNOVER GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE ANNUAL OBJECTIVES.GROUP SHOULD RECORD, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION, FY CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY CLOSE TO THE ONE RECORDED IN FY 2015-2016.FY 2016/17 REVENUE EUR 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.97 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 12:00pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS ::Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%.Confirms its turnover growth target of + 2% to + 3% and stability of its operating profitability on a like for like basis.  Full Article

Bonduelle H1 current operating profit ‍​down 4.8 pct at 61 million euros
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 01:12am EST 

Bonduelle Sas : H1 revenue 1.03 billion euros ($1.08 billion) versus 1.01 billion euros year ago . H1 current operating profit ‍​61 million euros versus 64 million euros year ago . Confirms objectives at high end of target range, meaning revenue growth around 2-3 percent and stable operating profit at comparable rates .H1 consolidated net profit ‍​36.5 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Bonduelle to pay a cash dividend of 0.43 euros - Euronext
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 09:34am EST 

Euronext: Bonduelle Sas will to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 0.43 euros . Ex date is January 5, 2017 and payment date is January 9, 2017, by Societe Generale Further company coverage: [BOND.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Bonduelle FY revenue at 1.97 billion euros
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 01:00am EDT 

Bonduelle Sas : FY revenue 1.97 billion euros ($2.20 billion) versus 1.98 billion euros year ago .Confirms outlook of a greater current operating profitability at constant exchange rates for 2015-2016 compared to previous FY.  Full Article

Bonduelle confirms FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 01:00am EDT 

Bonduelle SAS:Confirms annual objective of growth and profitability.  Full Article

Bonduelle gives FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 01:00am EST 

Bonduelle SAS:For FY 2016, group confirms its annual objective of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at constant exchange rates.  Full Article

Bonduelle subsidiary to restructure production sites in Nord Picardie
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 12:06pm EST 

Bonduelle SAS:Subsidiary Bonduelle Europe Long Life (BELL) to reorganize production sites in Nord Picardie‍​.Plans to shut down activity at the plant in Russy Bemont (Oise).Plans to concentrate its Nord Picardie vegetable canning activities at the sites of Estrees Mons (Somme), Vaulx Vraucourt (Pas De Calais), and Renescure (Nord)‍​.Production activities would be closed down at the end of June 2016‍‍​.Logistical activities would continue until the end of september 2016.A proposal for redeployment across all of the French entities of the Bonduelle Group, backed up by mobility-assistance measures, will be made to each of the 62 employees of the Russy Bemont factory.  Full Article

Bonduelle appoints Martin Ducroquet as new chairman
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 04:06am EST 

Bonduelle SAS:Martin Ducroquet now assumes position of chairman.  Full Article

Bonduelle SAS News

BRIEF-Bonduelle proposes payment of dividend in shares​

* ‍ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE BE PAID WITH RESPECT TO FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More BOND.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials