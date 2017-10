Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Borosil Glass Works Ltd :Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials.Says company will contribute 18 percent as capital in the partnership.June quarter net profit 53 million rupees versus profit 98.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 576.4 million rupees versus 630.6 million rupees year ago.

July 17 (Reuters) - Borosil Glass Works Ltd :Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO.Seeks members' nod for sub division of shares in 1:10 ratio.

May 10 (Reuters) - Borosil Glass Works Ltd :Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 720.2 million rupees versus 641.4 million rupees year ago.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.8 million rupees versus 42.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 522 million rupees versus 401.7 million rupees last year .

Borosil Glass Works Ltd : Borosil enters primary pharma glass packaging business; acquires controlling interest in Nashik-based Klasspack . To acquire 60.3 percent shares of Klasspack for undisclosed amount . Majority of funds were by way of primary infusion into co; there was smaller secondary purchase of shares as well .

Borosil Glass Works Ltd : Approved acquisition of majority shareholding in an existing non listed domestic private company .