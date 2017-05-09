AirBoss of America Corp (BOS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Airboss announces qtrly net sales $69.9 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Airboss Of America Corp :Airboss announces 1st quarter 2017 results and dividend.Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly net sales $69.9 million versus $70.5 million.

Airboss Of America announces changes to segmented financial reporting

May 2 (Reuters) - Airboss Of America Corp :Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units.Airboss of america - will disclose information for two new reporting segments in addition to corporate segment: rubber solutions and engineered products.Airboss of america corp - reorganized engineered products segment will combine defense business with automotive products business.

AirBoss qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

AirBoss Of America Corp : Airboss announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results and dividend . Q4 sales fell 14.3 percent . Airboss of america corp - board of directors has approved an increased quarterly dividend of cad $0.07 per common share . Qtrly net sales $63 million . Airboss of america corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Airboss of america corp - quarterly dividend to be paid in april represents an increase of 7.7% over previous quarterly dividend of $0.065.

Airboss Of America announces Q2 2016 results and dividend

Airboss Of America Corp : Airboss announces 2nd quarter 2016 results and dividend . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.21 . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.22 .Airboss Of America Corp says for Q2, consolidated net sales were $9.5 million, or 12.4%, lower than in q2 2015.

Airboss of America appoints Daniel Gagnon as CFO

Airboss Of America Corp - : Appoints Daniel Gagnon to position of chief financial officer , effective June 20 .Gagnon will succeed Wendy Ford.

Airboss Of America Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.19

Airboss Of America Corp : Airboss Of America Corp qtrly net income per share $0.19 . Qtrly net sales $70.5 million versus $76.9 million . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly adjusted EPS $0.19 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $77.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Airboss of America sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share

Airboss Of America Corp : Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share .Airboss of America Corp. increases dividend by 8.3%.

AirBoss of America Corp declares dividend

AirBoss of America Corp:Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per common share, to be paid April 14 to shareholders of record date at March 31.