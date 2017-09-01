Edition:
Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

BOSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

21,440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-292.85 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs21,732.80
Open
Rs21,850.00
Day's High
Rs21,850.00
Day's Low
Rs21,333.30
Volume
2,196
Avg. Vol
13,135
52-wk High
Rs25,240.00
52-wk Low
Rs17,671.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 05:51am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018.  Full Article

Bosch says workmen's union at Bengaluru and Bidadi declares one day strike on Aug 30
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 02:17am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :Bosch -workmen's union of Bengaluru and Bidadi facilities of co have declared a one day strike on august 30.Says strike sighting delay in closure of long-term wage settlement.Says production loss on account of strike for a day is estimated to be around INR 50 million.  Full Article

Bosch says commissioned 4 MW solar project for New Mangalore Port Trust
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:07am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd ::Says has commissioned a 4 MW solar project for the New Mangalore Port Trust.Says project executed by Bosch Energy and Building Solutions (BEBS) team in India.  Full Article

India's Bosch June-qtr profit falls 20 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 03:59am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :June quarter net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus 3.79 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 29.60 billion rupees versus 29.04 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Bosch Ltd March-qtr profit down about 10 pct
Thursday, 25 May 2017 03:48am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :March quarter net profit 4.40 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.91 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 26.95 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 90 rupees per share.  Full Article

Bosch Sept qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 06:46am EST 

Bosch Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 7.04 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 28.16 billion rupees .Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 25.75 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bosch June-qtr profit rises about 1 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 02:25am EDT 

Bosch Ltd : June-quarter net profit 3.79 billion rupees; net sales INR 24.76 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.80 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch Ltd seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 20.20 bln rupees
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 09:43am EDT 

Bosch Ltd : Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 20.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch Ltd approves buy-back of equity shares worth 20.20 bln rupees
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 07:21am EDT 

Bosch Ltd : Board approved buy-back of equity shares aggregating to 20.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch says to consider share buyback on July 1
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 09:02am EDT 

Bosch Ltd : Meeting will be held on July 01 to consider share buyback . Further company coverage [BOSH.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018

* Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018 Source text - Bosch is putting electromobility on Indian streets Ready to offer portfolio of electrified solutions for the local market Bosch plans to move into first series production in Indian market after 2018 Bosch India will provide the end-to-end electrified solutions adapted to the Indian market Bosch offers wide range of comprehensive solutions for two-wheelers Bosch Limited will increase

