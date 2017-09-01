Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :Bosch -workmen's union of Bengaluru and Bidadi facilities of co have declared a one day strike on august 30.Says strike sighting delay in closure of long-term wage settlement.Says production loss on account of strike for a day is estimated to be around INR 50 million.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd ::Says has commissioned a 4 MW solar project for the New Mangalore Port Trust.Says project executed by Bosch Energy and Building Solutions (BEBS) team in India.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :June quarter net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus 3.79 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 29.60 billion rupees versus 29.04 billion rupees last year.

May 25 (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd :March quarter net profit 4.40 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.91 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 26.95 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 90 rupees per share.

Bosch Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 7.04 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 28.16 billion rupees .Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 25.75 billion rupees.

Bosch Ltd : June-quarter net profit 3.79 billion rupees; net sales INR 24.76 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.80 billion rupees .

Bosch Ltd : Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 20.20 billion rupees .

Bosch Ltd : Board approved buy-back of equity shares aggregating to 20.20 billion rupees .

Bosch Ltd : Meeting will be held on July 01 to consider share buyback . Further company coverage [BOSH.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).