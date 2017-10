Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOSN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boskalis subsidiary VBMS signs preferred supplier agreement for Triton Knoll OWF

Sept 25 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::REG-BOSKALIS SUBSIDIARY VBMS SIGNS PREFERRED SUPPLIER AGREEMENT FOR TRITON KNOLL OWF.‍PROJECT WILL BE EXECUTED IN CONSORTIUM WITH NKT CABLES​.CONTRACT VALUE FOR BOSKALIS IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 80 MILLION.PROJECT EXECUTION IS SCHEDULED FOR 2020.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster H1 revenue decreases 7 pct to 1.09 billion euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::H1 REVENUE EUR 1.09 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.17 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 225.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 317.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.ORDER BOOK AT END OF H1 EUR 3.24 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.70 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 75.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 147.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.PROFIT OUTLOOK: NET PROFIT IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COMPARABLE TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR.OUTLOOK FOR 2017 : MIXED MARKET PICTURE.OUTLOOK IS MODERATELY POSITIVE GIVEN VOLUME OF WORK IN MARKET AND AN INCREASE IN ORDER BOOK.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MILLION, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS.

Reg-Boskalis acquires 60 million euro contract for Stockholm Norvik Port

July 19 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::REG-BOSKALIS ACQUIRES EUR 60 MILLION CONTRACT FOR STOCKHOLM NORVIK PORT.PROJECT WILL COMMENCE IN AUTUMN OF 2017 AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN SPRING OF 2020.

Boskalis JV awarded EUR 250 mln Nord Stream 2 Rock placement LOI

July 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV :REG-BOSKALIS JOINT VENTURE AWARDED NORD STREAM 2 ROCK PLACEMENT LOI.‍CONTRACT VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION​.‍CONTRACT 50% SHARE FOR BOSKALIS​.‍PROJECT WILL BE EXECUTED IN A 50/50 PARTNERSHIP AND MULTIPLE SPECIALIZED FALLPIPE VESSELS WILL BE DEPLOYED IN PERIOD 2018-2019​.

77% Of Boskalis shareholders elects stock dividend

June 6 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::REG-77% OF BOSKALIS SHAREHOLDERS ELECTS STOCK DIVIDEND.

Boskalis sets stock dividend conversion rate at 1:30.7

June 1 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV - BOSKALIS SETS STOCK DIVIDEND CONVERSION RATE AT 1:30.7.

Boskalis Westminster targets EUR 30-35 mln cost savings

May 15 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV :BOSKALIS WILL TARGET TOTAL COST SAVINGS OF EUR 30-35 MILLION, RESULTING IN LOSS OF AROUND 230 JOBS.RESTRUCTURING IS PART OF CORPORATE BUSINESS PLAN 2017-2019 WHICH BOSKALIS PRESENTED AT START OF YEAR AND WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN NEXT 18 MONTHS.MEASURE AROUND 230 EMPLOYEES WILL BE MADE REDUNDANT AT HEAD OFFICE IN PAPENDRECHT.COMPULSORY REDUNDANCIES CANNOT BE RULED OUT.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster expects 2017 net result to be lower than that of 2016

May 10 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::DEVELOPMENTS AT ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V. (BOSKALIS) IN 2017 HAVE SO FAR PROCEEDED IN LINE WITH COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS.SO FAR IN 2017 LOWER REVENUE AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS IN THE OFFSHORE SECTOR.SO FAR IN 2017 REASONABLE FLEET UTILIZATION AT BOTH DREDGING AND OFFSHORE ENERGY.INCREASED ORDER BOOK SO FAR IN 2017.FURTHER PRESSURE ON PROFITABILITY SO FAR IN 2017.2017 NET RESULT WILL BE LOWER THAN THE RESULT FOR 2016 ADJUSTED FOR IMPAIRMENT CHARGES.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO TOTAL AROUND EUR 250 MILLION IN 2017, EXCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS.IN VIEW OF DEVELOPMENT OF ORDER BOOK AT DREDGING & INLAND INFRA LARGE PART OF FLEET WILL BE UTILIZED IN 2017, ALBEIT AT LOWER MARGINS VERSUS PREVIOUS YEARS.AT OFFSHORE ENERGY THE OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Boskalis acquires 250 million euro ($266.9 million) port dredging contract in joint venture in Mumbai, india . Works are scheduled to commence in coming weeks and will be completed within two years .Contract carries a value of approximately 250 million euros with a 50 pct share for Boskalis.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster sees project opportunities in years to come

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : In dredging order book 40 percent is for 2017, in offshore energy two thirds are for 2017, offshore wind being significant part, the rest remains for 2018 - conf call . Over the course of this quarter, the Queen vessel will be available as the works are ongoing now - conf call . Does not see increase in pressure on margins, is same as in the past two years - conf call . Expects continued growth of shale oil, is aggressively optimistic on that - conf call . Is convinced there will be considerable growth in offshore - conf call . Is quite positive about its business drivers - conf call . On dredging projects: sees in the 5 years to come, 51 billion euros ($53.78 billion) in the pipeline - conf call . Identifies 17 billion euros in climate change related future projects in dredging, mostly in Europe - conf call . On offshore forecast: potential of 23 billion euros offshore I&I projects - conf call