Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)
40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.22 (+0.56%)
€40.27
€40.50
€40.67
€40.28
532,687
769,886
€40.69
€28.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bouygues
Colas Rail files a complaint in relation to an international project
Oct 13 (Reuters) - COLAS SA
TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications
Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1
Makheia Group wins 4 new budgets: Bouygues Immobilier, Deloitte, TIGF and Ortec
Oct 11 (Reuters) - MAKHEIA GROUP SA
TF1 takes note of complaint file by Olivier Chiabodo
Sept 26 (Reuters) - TF1
TF1 signs with Formula 1 a broadcast agreement for next three seasons
Sept 13 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA
Colas acquires 50 pct stake in 6 quarry companies in southwest France
Sept 7 (Reuters) - COLAS SA
Colas signs an agreement to acquire the Miller and McAsphalt group
Aug 31 (Reuters) - COLAS SA
Colas H1 current operating result decreases to loss of 136 million euros
Aug 31 (Reuters) - COLAS SA
TF1 buys animated series "Molang"
Aug 4 (Reuters) - TF1
BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF
* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing