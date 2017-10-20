Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bouygues /AMF filing::* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing .* The move follows the acquisition of Bouygues shares in over-the-counter transactions - AMF .

Colas Rail files a complaint in relation to an international project

Oct 13 (Reuters) - COLAS SA ::COLAS RAIL FILES A COMPLAINT IN RELATION TO AN INTERNATIONAL PROJECT ‍​.SUSPICIOUS PAYMENTS IN EUROS AND IN LOCAL CURRENCY WERE MADE TO LOCAL CONSULTANTS IN A FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY OF COLAS RAIL‍​.COLAS RAIL HAS FILED A COMPLAINT IN FRANCE.CONTRACTS OF THESE CONSULTANTS HAVE BEEN WITHDRAWN AND ALL PAYMENTS PROHIBITED.COLAS RAIL HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH A RECOGNIZED LOCAL COMPANY TO TRANSFER THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT.SOLUTION, IF SUCCESSFUL, SHOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE COLAS GROUP.

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.

Makheia Group wins 4 new budgets: Bouygues Immobilier, Deloitte, TIGF and Ortec‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MAKHEIA GROUP SA ::WINS 4 NEW BUDGETS: BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER, DELOITTE, TIGF AND ORTEC‍​.

TF1 takes note of complaint file by Olivier Chiabodo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TF1 :OLIVIER CHIABODO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST HIS FORMER EMPLOYER, TF1, FOR MORAL HARASSMENT WITH PUBLIC PROSECUTOR OF NANTERRE‍​.AS SOON AS TF1 BECOMES AWARE OF TERMS OF COMPLAINT, IT WILL ENGAGE LEGAL ACTION IN RESPECT OF MR. CHIABODO'S COMPLAINT‍​.

TF1 signs with Formula 1 a broadcast agreement for next three seasons

Sept 13 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA ::SIGNS WITH FORMULA ONE A BROADCAST AGREEMENT FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS.AGREEMENT SHALL TAKE EFFECT FROM BEGINNING 2018 CHAMPIONSHIP.

Colas acquires 50 pct stake in 6 quarry companies in southwest France‍​

Sept 7 (Reuters) - COLAS SA : :COLAS ACQUIRES A 50% STAKE IN 6 QUARRY COMPANIES IN SOUTHWEST FRANCE‍​.COLAS SUD-OUEST ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN THE CAPITAL OF SIX QUARRY COMPANIES OWNED BY THE MALET FAMILY VIA THE SOGEFIMA GROUP.

Colas signs an agreement to acquire the Miller and McAsphalt group ‍​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - COLAS SA ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE MILLER AND MCASPHALT GROUP.CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE BEGINNING OF 2018‍​.

Colas H1 current operating result decreases to loss of 136 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - COLAS SA : :H1 REVENUE: €5.0BN, A 7% INCREASE‍​.H1 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT: -€136M (VERSUS. -€85M AS OF JUNE 30, 2016).H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP: -€88M (VERSUS. -€71M AS OF JUNE 30, 2016)‍​.2017 REVENUE AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES IS EXPECTED TO GROW SLIGHTLY WITH RESPECT TO 2016. ‍​.IN H2 SHOULD BE IN POSITION TO OFFSET SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF YOY CHANGE RECORDED AT END-JUNE 2017 COMPARED TO END-JUNE 2016​.

TF1 buys animated series "Molang"

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TF1 ::BUYS ANIMATED SERIES "MOLANG".