Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)

Bodycote says H1 revenue rose 18.8 pct to 345.7 mln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - BODYCOTE PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 18.8 PERCENT TO 345.7 MILLION STG.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 59.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 47.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6 PERCENT TO 5.3 PENCEPER SHARE.

Bodycote posts 18 pct rise in 4-mth revenue to 227 mln pounds

May 17 (Reuters) - Bodycote Plc :Group revenue for four months ended 30 april 2017 was £227.0m, 18.0% higher.Civil aviation revenues were higher by 3.8% year-on-year.Automotive & general industrial business revenues increased by 23.2% (11.8% at constant exchange rates)..Aerospace, defence & energy business revenues were higher by 10.8% (0.6% at constant exchange rates).Like-For-Like revenues were higher by 3.9%..Car and light truck revenues increased by 7.9%, with strong growth in europe and our emerging markets.Meanwhile heavy truck and bus revenues have yet to rebound and showed a small decrease in revenues in period.

Bodycote says Alan Thomson to retire as chairman

Bodycote Plc : Says Alan Thomson has informed board of his intention to retire as chairman and a director of board .Says search for a new chairman has commenced and Alan will remain in his position until a successor is found.

Bodycote posts FY basic headline earnings per share 37.0 pence

Bodycote PLC : FY revenue 600.6 million stg . Final dividend up 4.9 percent to 10.8 pence per share . Total dividend 15.8 pence per share . FY operating profit 94.5 million stg versus 77.9 million stg year ago . FY basic headline earnings per share 37.0 pence versus 39.5 pence year ago . FY revenue 600.6 million stg versus 567.2 million stg . Outlook is positive and remain optimistic well placed to take advantage of an upturn in markets . Expect to see continued modest growth in civil aerospace business . Anticipate no near-term improvement in oil & gas sector . Depending on actions of new usa administration, may see some pick up in defence business .Oil & gas sector likely to see continued negative year-on-year development as business enters 2017 at a weaker level than a year ago.

Bodycote names Dominique Yates as new finance chief

Bodycote : Appointment of Dominique Yates as group finance director designate and executive director . Yates will join board of Bodycote on 1 November 2016 . Yates will take up his new role as group finance director on 2 January 2017 succeeding David Landless .Landless announced his intention to retire from the board on Feb 25 2016 after serving 17 years.

Bodycote says revenue for four months to April 30 down 4.9 pct

Bodycote Plc : Board's expectation for results in 2016, at current exchange rates, is unchanged from time of 2015 annual results announcement in february . Group revenue for four months ended 30 april 2016 was 192.4 mln stg, 4.9 pct lower than same period last year .After taking into account group's exit from Brazil and restructuring actions announced in 2015, like-for-like revenues were lower by 2.7 pct (7.0 pct lower at constant exchange rates).