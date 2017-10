Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boyner Perakende to issue bonds up to 250.0 million lira ‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - BOYNER PERAKENDE ::DECIDES TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 250.0 MILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ‍​.

Boyner perakende q2 revenue of 1.03 billion lira versus 866.1 million lira year ago

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boyner Perakende :Q2 revenue of 1.03 billion lira versus 866.1 million lira year ago.Q2 net loss of 39.0 million lira versus net loss of 77.9 million lira year ago.

Boyner Perakende Q1 net loss narrows to 123.5 million lira

May 8 (Reuters) - BOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 876.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 839.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 123.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 156.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Boyner Holding decreases stake in Boyner Perakende to 42.8 pct-KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Boyner Holding decreases stake in Boyner Perakende to 42.8 percent from 50.1 percent . Boyner Holding sells 4.2 mln shares in Boyner Perakende at 25.0 lira ($6.82) per share .Mayhoola for Investment's share in Boyner Perakende increases to 42.68 percent from 35.38 percent.

Boyner Perakende 2016 net loss widens to 470.2 million lira

Boyner Perakende : FY 2016 net loss of 470.2 million lira ($126.26 million) versus loss of 381.6 million lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 3.44 billion lira versus 3.40 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 loss from continuing operations at 414.2 million lira versus loss of 381.6 million lira.

Boyner Perakende to increase capital to 257.7 mln lira

Boyner Perakende :To increase capital to 257.7 million lira ($69.31 million)from 57.7 million lira.

Boyner Perakende Q3 net loss slightly narrows to 136.1 million lira

Boyner Perakende : Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue of 801.1 million lira ($250.30 million) versus 856.3 million lira year ago . Q3 net loss of 136.1 million lira versus loss of 138.1 million lira year ago .

Boyner Perakende Q2 net loss narrows to 77.9 million lira

Boyner Perakende : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 866.1 million lira ($295.40 million) versus 811.6 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 77.9 million lira versus loss of 110.9 million lira year ago.

Boyner Perakende completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul for 41.8 mln lira

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS : Completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to Gencoglu AVM Yatırımları . The transaction amount is about 41.8 million lira ($14.27 million) .Start City Outlet Shopping Mall's value in which BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme has 40 percent ownership, has been calculated as 26 million euros.

Boyner Perakende secures $90 million syndicated loan

Boyner Perakende : Secures $90 million syndicated loan with 5 years maturity and 2 years grace period . To pay short term debts with the credit .The loan is secured with the participation Turkey and Qatar based banks.