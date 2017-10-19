BP PLC (BP.L)
491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.25 (-0.05%)
492.15
492.55
493.85
489.75
25,563,070
28,475,026
521.20
432.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BP says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman
Oct 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc
BP Midstream sees IPO of 42.5 mln common units priced between $19 and $21 per common unit
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc
BRIEF-Aker BP produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3
Repeats to additional clients:Produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3 2017.Production volumes are subject to final re-allocation. Full Article
BP exec says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020
Oct 9 (Reuters) - BP
KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria
Oct 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc
BP starts production from Khazzan field in Oman ahead of schedule
Sept 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc
San Francisco, Oakland sue five companies over costs of climate change
Sept 20 (Reuters) - City Attorney of San Francisco::San Francisco and Oakland sue Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, BP, Royal Dutch Shell over costs of climate change. Full Article
BP begins providing natural gas to Mexico
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bp Plc
Victor announces signing of strategic investment agreement with BP ventures
Sept 19 (Reuters) - BP PLC
ArcLight Capital and BP expand west coast midstream collaboration
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Arclight Capital Partners::Arclight Capital Partners- One of affiliates acquired 30% interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline from Arco Midcon LLC,affiliate of BP Pipelines.Arclight Capital Partners - Granted transmontaigne partners right of first offer to purchase co's interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline.Arclight Capital Partners - BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will continue to operate pipeline under a multi-year operating agreement. Full Article
UPDATE 1-BP's Chairman Svanberg to step down as Macondo pain subsides
* To remain in office until successor is found (Recasts, updates throughout)