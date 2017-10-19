Edition:
BP PLC (BP.L)

BP.L on London Stock Exchange

491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
492.15
Open
492.55
Day's High
493.85
Day's Low
489.75
Volume
25,563,070
Avg. Vol
28,475,026
52-wk High
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15

Latest Key Developments

BP ‍says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 10:34am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc ::‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​.‍SVANBERG WILL CHAIR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD IN MAY 2018 AND WILL REMAIN IN POSITION UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN POST​.‍IAN DAVIS, BP BOARD'S SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL NOW LEAD PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT BP'S NEXT CHAIRMAN​.  Full Article

BP Midstream sees IPO of 42.5 mln common units priced between $19 and $21 per common unit
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 07:24am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc :Sees IPO of 42.5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing.Intend to use estimated proceeds of about $804.8 million from offering to pay a distribution to bp Holdco.Board of general partner to adopt cash distribution policy to distribute minimum qtrly distribution of $0.2625 per unit.  Full Article

BRIEF-Aker BP ‍produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 02:16am EDT 

Repeats to additional clients:‍Produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3 2017.Production volumes are subject to final re-allocation.  Full Article

BP exec says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 08:07am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BP :Executive says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020.Executive was speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi..  Full Article

KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 05:52am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc :KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria.KBR Inc - ‍revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business​.KBR Inc - ‍under terms of contract co to provide detail design engineering, procurement services, construction management at in salah gas, in amenas​.KBR Inc - co has been awarded an engineering and project management services contract by JVGAS- a joint venture of Sonatrach, Statoil and BP​.  Full Article

BP starts production from Khazzan field in Oman ahead of schedule
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 02:35am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc :BP PLC - ‍BP STARTS PRODUCTION FROM GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD IN OMAN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET​.BP PLC - ‍EXPECTS TO START-UP SEVEN UPSTREAM MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2017​.BP PLC - THE 7 PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION TO 800,000 BOEPD OF PRODUCTION FROM NEW PROJECTS THAT BP EXPECTS TO ADD BY 2020..BP PLC - ‍PHASE 1 OF KHAZZAN EXPECTED TO PLATEAU AT 1 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS PER DAY (BCF/D)​.BP PLC - ‍ONCE SECOND PHASE OF KHAZZAN IS FULLY UP AND RUNNING PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED RISE TO 1.5 BCF/D​.BP PLC - APPROXIMATELY 300 WELLS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DRILLED OVER ESTIMATED LIFETIME OF KHAZZAN FIELD.  Full Article

San Francisco, Oakland sue five companies ​over costs of climate change
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:15pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - City Attorney of San Francisco::San Francisco and Oakland sue Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, BP, Royal Dutch Shell​‍ ​over costs of climate change.  Full Article

BP begins providing natural gas to Mexico​
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 10:22am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bp Plc :‍BP BEGINS PROVIDING NATURAL GAS TO MEXICO​.BP ENERGÍA MÉXICO STARTED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 200,000 MMBTU/D OF NATURAL GAS IN EIGHT STATES IN MEXICO.  Full Article

Victor announces signing of strategic investment agreement with BP ventures
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 07:08am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - BP PLC ::On-Demand B2C jet charter platform, Victor, announces signing of a strategic investment agreement with BP Ventures, BP's investment arm​.BP Ventures has committed to invest $10 million as lead investor to Victor's series B fundraising round, raising total funds to $20 million.  Full Article

ArcLight Capital and BP expand west coast midstream collaboration
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 04:01pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Arclight Capital Partners::Arclight Capital Partners- One of affiliates acquired 30% interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline from Arco Midcon LLC,affiliate of BP Pipelines.‍Arclight Capital Partners - Granted transmontaigne partners right of first offer to purchase co's interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline​.‍Arclight Capital Partners - BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will continue to operate pipeline under a multi-year operating agreement​.  Full Article

