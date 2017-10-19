Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BP ‍says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc ::‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​.‍SVANBERG WILL CHAIR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD IN MAY 2018 AND WILL REMAIN IN POSITION UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN POST​.‍IAN DAVIS, BP BOARD'S SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL NOW LEAD PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT BP'S NEXT CHAIRMAN​.

BP Midstream sees IPO of 42.5 mln common units priced between $19 and $21 per common unit

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc :Sees IPO of 42.5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing.Intend to use estimated proceeds of about $804.8 million from offering to pay a distribution to bp Holdco.Board of general partner to adopt cash distribution policy to distribute minimum qtrly distribution of $0.2625 per unit.

BRIEF-Aker BP ‍produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3

Repeats to additional clients:‍Produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3 2017.Production volumes are subject to final re-allocation.

BP exec says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BP :Executive says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020.Executive was speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi..

KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria

Oct 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc :KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria.KBR Inc - ‍revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business​.KBR Inc - ‍under terms of contract co to provide detail design engineering, procurement services, construction management at in salah gas, in amenas​.KBR Inc - co has been awarded an engineering and project management services contract by JVGAS- a joint venture of Sonatrach, Statoil and BP​.

BP starts production from Khazzan field in Oman ahead of schedule

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc :BP PLC - ‍BP STARTS PRODUCTION FROM GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD IN OMAN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET​.BP PLC - ‍EXPECTS TO START-UP SEVEN UPSTREAM MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2017​.BP PLC - THE 7 PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION TO 800,000 BOEPD OF PRODUCTION FROM NEW PROJECTS THAT BP EXPECTS TO ADD BY 2020..BP PLC - ‍PHASE 1 OF KHAZZAN EXPECTED TO PLATEAU AT 1 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS PER DAY (BCF/D)​.BP PLC - ‍ONCE SECOND PHASE OF KHAZZAN IS FULLY UP AND RUNNING PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED RISE TO 1.5 BCF/D​.BP PLC - APPROXIMATELY 300 WELLS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DRILLED OVER ESTIMATED LIFETIME OF KHAZZAN FIELD.

San Francisco, Oakland sue five companies ​over costs of climate change

Sept 20 (Reuters) - City Attorney of San Francisco::San Francisco and Oakland sue Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, BP, Royal Dutch Shell​‍ ​over costs of climate change.

BP begins providing natural gas to Mexico​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bp Plc :‍BP BEGINS PROVIDING NATURAL GAS TO MEXICO​.BP ENERGÍA MÉXICO STARTED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 200,000 MMBTU/D OF NATURAL GAS IN EIGHT STATES IN MEXICO.

Victor announces signing of strategic investment agreement with BP ventures

Sept 19 (Reuters) - BP PLC ::On-Demand B2C jet charter platform, Victor, announces signing of a strategic investment agreement with BP Ventures, BP's investment arm​.BP Ventures has committed to invest $10 million as lead investor to Victor's series B fundraising round, raising total funds to $20 million.

ArcLight Capital and BP expand west coast midstream collaboration

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Arclight Capital Partners::Arclight Capital Partners- One of affiliates acquired 30% interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline from Arco Midcon LLC,affiliate of BP Pipelines.‍Arclight Capital Partners - Granted transmontaigne partners right of first offer to purchase co's interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline​.‍Arclight Capital Partners - BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will continue to operate pipeline under a multi-year operating agreement​.