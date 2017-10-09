Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BPCL says fire broke out at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says fire accident happened at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6.Says group of personnel from co, Mumbai Port Trust and mutual aid responsive group engaged at site to control situation‍​.No major impact on co's operations; suitable insurance cover available for petroleum stocks involved in accident.

India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing.India's BPCL exec says to use enhanced financial powers to invest in large petrochemicals, upstream projects.India's BPCL exec says to finalise funding for mozambique project by end-2018.India's BPCL exec says gas production from Mozambique project seen in 2022.India's BPCL exec says Australian LNG to cost less than qatar's LNG after pricing negotiation with Exxon Mobil.India's BPCL exec says aims to sign gas sales contracts for 8 million t/year lng from Mozambique projects by June 2018.India's BPCL exec says aims to have 5 percent of company's revenues from non-fuel business by 2022.India's BPCL exec says to complete expansion of Bina refinery to 7.8 million tonne by 2019.India's BPCL exec says will take a call on initial public offering of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd after expansion.India's BPCL exec says aiming to invest 150 billion-160 billion rupees in upstream business in next 5 years.India's BPCL exec says will have 10-15 percent of throughput from petrochemicals by 2022-23.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp June qtr profit down about 72 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :June quarter net profit 7.45 billion rupees versus profit of 26.21 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 14.06 billion rupees.June quarter average gross refining margin $4.88 per barrel.June quarter total income 674.23 billion rupees versus 573.81 billion rupees last year.

Bharat Petroleum Corp seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2

June 5 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2.

Kirloskar Pneumatic gets supply order from BPCL

May 16 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd :Says gets order from BPCL for supply of refrigeration system.Says contract value of INR 1.08 billion.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation says K. Sivakumar to act as CFO

April 26 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says K. Sivakumar will be acting as chief financial officer of the company.

BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source

: BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage: [BPCL.NS][RDSa.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bharat Petroleum Corp declares second interim special dividend of 12 rupees/shr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Declares second interim special dividend of 12 rupees per share.

Bharat Petroleum Corp to consider interim dividend on March 23

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says board to consider dividend on march 23.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals to consider sale of land at Rasayani to BPCL

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd : To consider and to approve the sale of 442 acres of company’s land at Rasayani, Maharashtra to BPCL @ Rs. 1.40 crore per acre .Says to consider proposal of co's disinvestment of entire stake in Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.