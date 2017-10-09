Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BPCL says fire broke out at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 07:58am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says fire accident happened at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6.Says group of personnel from co, Mumbai Port Trust and mutual aid responsive group engaged at site to control situation‍​.No major impact on co's operations; suitable insurance cover available for petroleum stocks involved in accident.  Full Article

India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 11:45am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing.India's BPCL exec says to use enhanced financial powers to invest in large petrochemicals, upstream projects.India's BPCL exec says to finalise funding for mozambique project by end-2018.India's BPCL exec says gas production from Mozambique project seen in 2022.India's BPCL exec says Australian LNG to cost less than qatar's LNG after pricing negotiation with Exxon Mobil.India's BPCL exec says aims to sign gas sales contracts for 8 million t/year lng from Mozambique projects by June 2018.India's BPCL exec says aims to have 5 percent of company's revenues from non-fuel business by 2022.India's BPCL exec says to complete expansion of Bina refinery to 7.8 million tonne by 2019.India's BPCL exec says will take a call on initial public offering of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd after expansion.India's BPCL exec says aiming to invest 150 billion-160 billion rupees in upstream business in next 5 years.India's BPCL exec says will have 10-15 percent of throughput from petrochemicals by 2022-23.  Full Article

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp June qtr profit down about 72 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 08:58am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :June quarter net profit 7.45 billion rupees versus profit of 26.21 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 14.06 billion rupees.June quarter average gross refining margin $4.88 per barrel.June quarter total income 674.23 billion rupees versus 573.81 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Bharat Petroleum Corp seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 06:42am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2.  Full Article

Kirloskar Pneumatic gets supply order from BPCL
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 05:47am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd :Says gets order from BPCL for supply of refrigeration system.Says contract value of INR 1.08 billion.  Full Article

Bharat Petroleum Corporation says K. Sivakumar to act as CFO
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 06:26am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says K. Sivakumar will be acting as chief financial officer of the company.  Full Article

BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 02:37am EDT 

: BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage: [BPCL.NS][RDSa.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bharat Petroleum Corp declares second interim special dividend of 12 rupees/shr
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 06:09am EDT 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Declares second interim special dividend of 12 rupees per share.  Full Article

Bharat Petroleum Corp to consider interim dividend on March 23
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 08:33am EDT 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says board to consider dividend on march 23.  Full Article

Hindustan Organic Chemicals to consider sale of land at Rasayani to BPCL
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 07:51am EST 

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd : To consider and to approve the sale of 442 acres of company’s land at Rasayani, Maharashtra to BPCL @ Rs. 1.40 crore per acre .Says to consider proposal of co's disinvestment of entire stake in Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.  Full Article

Photo

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

