Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_u.TO)

Boston Pizza announces senior management change

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :Boston Pizza announces senior management change.Says CEO and President Mark G. Pacinda to retire.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - ‍Pacinda will also resign as a director​.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results including franchise sales of $212.7 million for the period, an increase of 0.9% versus the same period one year ago.Qtrly earnings per share $0.39 ‍​.Qtrly ‍same store sales growth of negative 1.6%​.Qtrly ‍system-wide gross sales(1) of $275.6 million for quarter representing increase of 0.6%​.Qtrly ‍total revenue $11.6 million versus $11.6 million.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund reports Q1 earnings per unit $0.26

May 11 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund -:Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - system-wide gross sales of $261.2 million for q1, an increase of 2.8% versus same period one year ago.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly distributable cash per unit decreased 2.5% for period to 31.2 cents versus 32.0 cents for same period a year ago.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - same store sales growth of 0.0% for q1.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly basic earnings per unit $0.32.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.26.

Boston Pizza Royalties says qtrly earnings per unit $0.43

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund : Boston pizza royalties income fund announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results including distributable cash per unit of $1.388 for the year, an increase of 1.8 pct . Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.43 .Qtrly same store sales growth of negative 3.1 pct.

Boston Pizza Q2 earnings $0.49 per unit

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund : Boston pizza royalties income fund announces second quarter 2016 results including franchise sales increase of 3.9% and sssg of 2.1% . Q2 earnings $0.49 per unit .Q2 distributable cash $0.351 per unit.