Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)

Bpost enters into agreement for acquisition of Bubble Post

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BPOST SA ::ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF BUBBLE POST.

Bpost Q2 EBITDA stable at 159.3‍​ million euros

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BPOST SA ::Q2 OPERATING INCOME (REVENUES) AT EUR 699.6M, UP 18.2%, DRIVEN BY EXCELLENT PARCELS PERFORMANCE AND ACQUISITIONS..Q2 DOMESTIC PARCELS VOLUMES UP 25.5% (+18.3% FOR 2Q16).Q2 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC MAIL VOLUME EVOLUTION AT -6.7% ‍​.Q2 NET PROFIT OF BPOST SA/NV UNDER BGAAP AT EUR 76.5M.Q2 INTERNATIONAL PARCELS UP EUR 13.1M‍​.Q2 EBITDA IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR AND WITH GUIDANCE.NET PROFIT OF BPOST SA/NV UNDER BGAAP AT EUR 76.5M.EXPECT REVENUES TO GROW.OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MAINTAINED ‍​.EXPECTS DOUBLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH IN DOMESTIC PARCELS FOR 2017 WITH PRICE/MIX EFFECT AROUND - 4 %.Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 22.8 PERCENT VERSUS 26.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​699.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 591.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.AMBITION TO HAVE A RECURRING EBITDA AND DIVIDEND FOR 2017 AT SAME LEVELS AS 2016.Q2 EBITDA EUR 159.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 99.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 87.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES UNDERLYING DOMESTIC MAIL VOUME DECLINE BETWEEN 5 AND 6%.SEES AVERAGE DOMESTIC MAIL PRICE INCREASE OF 1.5 %.SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL PARCELS.SEES INCREASE IN COSTS IN 2017.SEES INCREASE IN TRANSPORT COSTS IN 2017.SEES INCREASE IN COST DRIVEN BY SALARY INDEXATION CONFIRMED AS OF JULY 2017.

François Cornelis appointed new Bpost chairman

May 10 (Reuters) - BPOST SA :FRANÇOIS CORNELIS APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BPOST.

Bpost Q1 net profit rises to 96.1 million euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Bpost SA ::Q1 net profit EUR 96.1 million ($104.92 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago.Q1 EBITDA EUR 176.9 million versus EUR 175.9 million year ago.Q1 total operating income (revenue) EUR 764.0 million versus EUR 604.5 million year ago.Q1 domestic mail revenue EUR 356.5 million versus EUR 361.7 million year ago.Q1 parcel revenue EUR 139.6 million versus EUR 86.8 million year ago."We will appeal the regulator's decision for 2017 regarding the stamp price and we are working on our 2018 price increase" - CEO.Outlook 2017 maintained.

Bpost Q4 net profit rises to 101.7 million euros

Bpost SA : Q4 net profit EUR 101.7 million versus EUR 95.6 million year ago . Q4 revenues EUR 690.7 million versus EUR 642.9 million year ago . Q4 domestic mail revenue EUR 381.2 million versus EUR 398.9 million year ago . Q4 EBITDA EUR 141.5 million versus EUR 137.1 million year ago . Q4 parcel revenue EUR 118.3 million versus EUR 98.0 million year ago . Proposed dividend of EUR 1.31 gross per share . For 2017 sees double digit volume growth in domestic parcels . Sees recurring EBITDA and dividend for 2017 at same level as 2016 . Expects continued growth in international parcels supported by acquisitions in 2017 . Confirms ambition of at least EUR 620.0 million EBITDA by 2020 .Gross capex is expected to be around EUR 90 million mainly related to vision 2020 investments.

Bpost decided not to pursue an offer for PostNL

Bpost SA :Bpost has decided not to pursue an offer for postnl and continues to explore other growth opportunities.

Bpost announces payment of interim dividend

Bpost Sa : Announces the payment of an interim dividend of 1.06 euro ($1.14) gross per share . Will pay an interim dividend of 212.0 million euros or 1.06 euros gross per share on December 12, 2016 .Net result after tax of bpost N.V./S.A. for the 10 month period ended on Oct 31, 2016 amounted to 248.2 million euros.

Bpost makes a final and improved proposal to PostNL

Bpost Sa : Bpost makes a final and improved proposal to PostNL for a combination of both companies . Bpost - increased its offer price with EUR 0.376 in cash per PostNL share, representing a total amount in cash of EUR 167 million . Bpost - increased offer price now amounts to EUR 3.201 in cash and 0.1202 shares Bpost per share PostNL Further company coverage: [BPOST.BR] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).

PostNL re-iterates its position on Bpost's takeover proposal

PostNL NV : PostNL re-iterates its position in response to Bpost's unchanged proposal .Boards have carefully reviewed the bpost letter and the accompanying attachments, taking into consideration the interests of PostNL’s shareholders and other stakeholders.

Bpost has ambition to achieve at least 620 million euros EBITDA by 2020

Bpost SA : Has ambition to achieve at least 620 million euros EBITDA by 2020 . Reconfirms ambition to pay a gross dividend per share of at least the same level of last year based on the results of the financial year 2016 . Maintains sustainable yearly dividend based on at least 85 pct pay-out of bgaap net profit . For international parcels: wants to at least double our revenues by 2020 from the 2015 base .For domestic parcels: wants to achieve profitable volume growth of at least +75 pct by 2020 from the 2015 base.