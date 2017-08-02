Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)
30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.16 (+0.52%)
$30.48
$30.55
$30.84
$30.28
87,916
123,355
$31.50
$27.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit of $0.37
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp
Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34
May 5 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP
Brookfield office properties announces redemption of class AAA preference shares
May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp
Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
Brookfield Property Partners Lp
Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid for preferred shares
Brookfield Property Partners Lp
Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid
Brookfield Property Partners Lp
Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell Interhotel portfolio in Germany
Starwood Capital Group : Starwood Capital Group Says Terms Of Transaction Which is expected to be completed in august 2016-were not disclosed .Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell interhotel portfolio in germany. Full Article
Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit
Brookfield Property Partners LP
Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform
NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.