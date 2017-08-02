Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit of $0.37​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp ::Brookfield property partners reports second quarter 2017 results.Brookfield Property Partners LP - qtrly ‍company FFO per unit $0.37​.Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34

May 5 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP : :Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34.Q1 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brookfield office properties announces redemption of class AAA preference shares

May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp :Brookfield Office Properties announces redemption of class aaa preference shares, series g and j.Brookfield Office Properties Inc-intends to redeem all 4.1 million class AAA preference shares, series G held by CDS & co for cash on June 5, 2017.Brookfield Office Properties- redemption price for each share will be US$25 plus accrued, unpaid dividends thereon representing total price of $25.23.

Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results . Brookfield Property Partners Lp says qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.38 . Q4 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors announced an increase in company's quarterly distribution from $0.28 to $0.295 per unit . Brookfield Property Partners -occupancy in core office portfolio finished quarter at 92.3 percent on 2.9 million square feet of total leasing .Brookfield Property Partners Lp - special committee of board of trustees of box is currently evaluating offer made to buy about 16.9 percent interest in box.

Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners LP - announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares . Brookfield Property Partners-received approval for normal course issuer bid renewal to purchase upto 10 pct of co's outstanding Class AAA preference shares .Brookfield Property Partners LP - period of normal course issuer bid will extend from December 22, 2016 to December 21, 2017.

Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid . Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period .During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units.

Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell Interhotel portfolio in Germany

Starwood Capital Group : Starwood Capital Group Says Terms Of Transaction Which is expected to be completed in august 2016-were not disclosed .Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell interhotel portfolio in germany.

Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit

Brookfield Property Partners LP : Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results . Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31 . Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35 . Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million.