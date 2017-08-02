Edition:
Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.16 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$30.48
Open
$30.55
Day's High
$30.84
Day's Low
$30.28
Volume
87,916
Avg. Vol
123,355
52-wk High
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit of $0.37​
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:50am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp ::Brookfield property partners reports second quarter 2017 results.Brookfield Property Partners LP - qtrly ‍company FFO per unit $0.37​.Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34
Friday, 5 May 2017 06:50am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP : :Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34.Q1 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Brookfield office properties announces redemption of class AAA preference shares
Thursday, 4 May 2017 11:10am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp :Brookfield Office Properties announces redemption of class aaa preference shares, series g and j.Brookfield Office Properties Inc-intends to redeem all 4.1 million class AAA preference shares, series G held by CDS & co for cash on June 5, 2017.Brookfield Office Properties- redemption price for each share will be US$25 plus accrued, unpaid dividends thereon representing total price of $25.23.  Full Article

Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 06:50am EST 

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results . Brookfield Property Partners Lp says qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.38 . Q4 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors announced an increase in company's quarterly distribution from $0.28 to $0.295 per unit . Brookfield Property Partners -occupancy in core office portfolio finished quarter at 92.3 percent on 2.9 million square feet of total leasing .Brookfield Property Partners Lp - special committee of board of trustees of box is currently evaluating offer made to buy about 16.9 percent interest in box.  Full Article

Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid for preferred shares
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 08:30am EST 

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners LP - announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares . Brookfield Property Partners-received approval for normal course issuer bid renewal to purchase upto 10 pct of co's outstanding Class AAA preference shares .Brookfield Property Partners LP - period of normal course issuer bid will extend from December 22, 2016 to December 21, 2017.  Full Article

Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 06:55am EDT 

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid . Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period .During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units.  Full Article

Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell Interhotel portfolio in Germany
Friday, 20 May 2016 02:59pm EDT 

Starwood Capital Group : Starwood Capital Group Says Terms Of Transaction Which is expected to be completed in august 2016-were not disclosed .Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell interhotel portfolio in germany.  Full Article

Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit
Friday, 6 May 2016 06:50am EDT 

Brookfield Property Partners LP : Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results . Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31 . Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35 . Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million.  Full Article

Brookfield Property Partners LP News

Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform

NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.

Earnings vs. Estimates

