Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Burberry names Jeremy Darroch as senior independent director

June 21 (Reuters) - Burberry Group Plc :Jeremy Darroch has been appointed as senior independent director (sid) with effect from 1 July 2017 replacing Philip Bowman.Will be responsibility of Jeremy Darroch as newly appointed SID to lead process of appointing a successor to John Peace.Anticipated that a successor for Peace will be announced by end of 2018.

Burberry says to set up business services centre in Leeds

May 4 (Reuters) - Burberry Group Plc ::Intention to open a new office in Leeds, strengthening its ties with Yorkshire..Subject to consultation with employees, office will open in October.It is expected that about 300 roles will transfer to Leeds..

Coty enters exclusive licensing agreement for some Burberry products

Coty Inc : Entered agreement to acquire exclusive long-term global license rights for Burberry beauty luxury fragrances, cosmetics and skincare . Coty will pay a cash consideration of 130 mln pounds for long-term exclusive global license .Deal is expected to close in calendar Q4 2017, at which point Coty will buy from Burberry approximately 50 mln pounds of inventory.

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Burberry Group names Marco Gobbetti as CEO; to join in 2017

Burberry Group Plc : Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer . Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer . Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman . Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so .Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board.

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.

Burberry says COO John Smith to step down from board

Burberry Group Plc : Directorate change . John Smith, chief operating officer, to step down from board .Smith will leave company and step down from board by summer 2017.