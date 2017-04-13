BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UAE Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of Banvit shares by TBQ Foods GmbH

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS : Said on Wednesday United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of 79.48 percent in the company by TBQ Foods GmbH .Since the documents will not be prepared until the date of the ordinary general meeting on 13 April 2017, new date for the closing the deal will be announced to the public tomorrow.

Agreement signed to sell Banvit's 79.48 pct to BRF at 915 mln lira

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii A.S. : Said on Monday that majority shareholders signed stake sale agreement to sell 79.48 percent of the company to BRF GmbH, unit of Brasil based BRF S.A. . Stake sale price is at 11.51 lira per share at total of 915.06 million lira ($245.32 million) . Upon inking the agreement BRF and Qatar Holding LLC, unit of Qatar Investment Authority, to form a new partnership(%60-40) .Established partnership to hold 79.48 percent of the company at the closing of the transaction.

S&P and Fitch reaffirm rating of BRF on global scale

BRF SA : Announced on Monday that S&P and Fitch rating agencies reaffirmed the company's rating at "BBB" on the global scale .Rating attributed by S&P has stable outlook.

BRF announces conclusion of Alimentos Calchaqui acquisition

BRF SA : Announced on Thursday the conclusion of the acquisition of the entire stake of Alimentos Calchaqui Productos 7 SA .Acquisition through company's subsidiaries BRF GmbH and BRF Holland BV.

BRF SA to buy Argentina's Alimentos Calchaqui

BRF SA:Says that its units BRF GmbH and BRF Holland BV signed an agreement to buy all of the shares of Argentina's company Alimentos Calchaqui Productos 7 SA.

BlackRock Inc increases its stake in BRF SA

BRF SA:Says that BlackRock Inc has reached a 5.01 percent stake in common stock of the company, corresponding to 33.5 million of common shares and 7.3 million of American Depositary Receipts that represent common shares (a total of 40.7 million common shares).Says that BlackRock Inc has also reached a stake of 1.2 million of derivative financial instruments that represent common shares with financial settlement, corresponding to 0.14 percent of the company's common stock.

BRF SA approves cession of agribusiness credit receivables rights worth up to 1.35 bln reais

BRF SA:Says that its board of directors approved at extraordinary meeting the cession of agribusiness credit receivables rights with annual value that vary between 500.0 million Brazilian reais and 1.35 billion reais.Says agribusiness credit rights arise from exports contracted with BRF Global GmbH and the cession is in favor of Octante Securitizadora SA.

BRF SA announces complementary dividend payment

BRF SA:Says its board of directors approved at extraordinary meeting a complementary dividend payment of 0.122 Brazilian reais per share.Record date on March 10.Ex-dividend as of March 11.Payment date on April 1.

BRF SA concludes acquisition of part of Qatar National Import and Export Co's business

BRF SA:Says that it has concluded acquisition of part of Qatar National Import and Export Co's frozen food distribution business.Acquisition through company's unit Federal Foods Qatar LLC.

BRF SA workers in Brazil's Mato Grosso threaten strike over pay - Reuters

BRF SA:Workers at one of BRF SA's BRFS3.SA largest Brazilian meatpacking plants voted to go on strike within 15 days if the company, the world's biggest poultry exporter, fails to meet wage-increase and other demands. - RTRS.The 4,500 workers at the plant, in Lucas do Rio Verde, in Brazil's central western Mato Grosso state, have asked for a 13 percent salary increase, the national food-workers union confederation, or CNTA, said in a statement on Monday - RTRS.Plant workers are also seeking improvements in safety and health conditions and increases in day care, overtime and meal benefits, CNTA said. BRF has offered a 5 percent pay increase - RTRS.The Sao Paulo-based company is responsible for about 14 percent of the world poultry market. Press officials at BRF did not respond to emails and calls requesting comment. - RTRS.Safety at Brazilian meatpacking plants has become a major concern after a March leak of ammonia gas, used in refrigeration, caused dozens of workers to become ill at a slaughterhouse in Brazil's Paraná state - RTRS."The workers are unsatisfied with talks up to now," said Valdeci Scherer, president of the local union in Lucas do Rio Verde. "We consider slaughterhouse work draining and are asking for what the law guarantees and what is just for the worker." - RTRS.The demands come as BRF, best known for its Sadia and Perdigão brands of chicken, pork and sliced meats, faces recession in its home market but increasing competitiveness abroad - RTRS.