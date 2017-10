Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Berger Paints India June-qtr profit down about 8 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 12.73 billion rupees versus 11.69 billion rupees last year.Berger paints india ltd consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 1.25 billion rupees.June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees last year.

Berger Paints India says union has withdrawn strike at co's Goa factory

July 25 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd :Says union has withdrawn strike at co's Goa factory.

Berger Paints India approves entering into SP agreement with Saboo Coatings

May 30 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd :Says approved entering into share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Saboo Coatings.Says total consideration is INR 817.7 million in cash.Says agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in SCPL.

Berger Paints India consol March-qtr profit up 14.6 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd ::Consol March quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 12.54 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 920 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 11.54 billion rupees.Berger Paints India Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 988.6 million rupees.

Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory

May 11 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd :Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10.Goa factory is operating at a reduced scale and strike is not likely to significantly impact operations.

Berger Paints India to market automotive refinish paints

April 28 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd :Says will market automotive refinish paints.Says the products will be launched in the month of may, 2017.

Berger Paints India signs memorandum of business exploration for ETICS

April 17 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd :Says signs memorandum of biz exploration for external thermal insulation and composite systems.Says NBCC, Bolix to jointly promote, develop, facilitate use of ETICS solutions.

Berger Paints India signs MoU with Japan's Chugoku Marine Paints

Berger Paints India Ltd : Co, Chugoku Marine Paints of Japan sign MoU .Says MoU for cooperation and collaboration in field of marine and related industrial paints in India.

Berger Paints India June-qtr consol profit up about 55 pct

Berger Paints India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.20 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 12.46 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 778.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.26 billion rupees .

Berger Paints India gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

Berger Paints India Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 2:5 ratio . Gets members' nod to increase share capital to 1.1 billion rupees from 750 million rupees .