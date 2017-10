Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brigade Enterprises Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of M R Jaishankar as chairman and MD.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brigade Enterprises Ltd :Seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & managing director of the company.

India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brigade Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 314.4 million rupees versus 246.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 5.65 billion rupees versus 4.66 billion rupees year ago.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : Reappointed M R Jaishankar as chairman, MD . Dec quarter consol net profit 304.1 million rupees versus 347.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total operating income 5.61 billion rupees versus 6.43 billion rupees year ago.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 201.9 million rupees versus 258.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 4.41 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees last year .

Brigade Enterprises approves hiving off of co's hospitality business into unit

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : Board has approved in-principle the hiving off of the hospitality business of the company in to a wholly owned subsidiary .

Brigade Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend

Brigade Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2.00 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (20%) for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, interim dividend will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.