Birla Corporation Ltd (BRLC.NS)

May 26 (Reuters) - Birla Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 11.05 billion rupees versus 10.58 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 6.50 rupees per share.

Birla Corporation Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 584.3 million rupees versus profit 232 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 8.87 billion rupees versus 9.27 billion rupees year ago.