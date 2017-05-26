Edition:
United States

Birla Corporation Ltd (BRLC.NS)

BRLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,016.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.70 (+1.77%)
Prev Close
Rs998.95
Open
Rs1,004.95
Day's High
Rs1,025.00
Day's Low
Rs1,004.95
Volume
48,194
Avg. Vol
82,535
52-wk High
Rs1,025.00
52-wk Low
Rs608.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Birla Corp March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 26 May 2017 05:56am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Birla Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 11.05 billion rupees versus 10.58 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 6.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Birla Corporation Sept quarter profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 22 Nov 2016 03:45am EST 

Birla Corporation Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 584.3 million rupees versus profit 232 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 8.87 billion rupees versus 9.27 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Birla Corp buys shares of RCCPL from RIL
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 07:54am EDT 

Birla Corporation Ltd : Acquired 100% equity shares of RCCPL from RIL . RCCPL has become a wholly owned material subsidiary of Birla Corporation Limited .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Birla Corporation Ltd News

» More BRLC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials