Edition:
United States

BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)

BRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.14 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.54
Open
R$ 13.63
Day's High
R$ 13.76
Day's Low
R$ 13.10
Volume
6,042,400
Avg. Vol
4,683,859
52-wk High
R$ 15.85
52-wk Low
R$ 10.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GIC Private Limited reaches 9.9 pct stake in BR Malls Participacoes SA
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 07:54am EDT 

BR Malls Participacoes SA:Says that GIC Private Limited has reached a stake of 9.9 percent in the company's share capital, corresponding to 45.8 million common shares.  Full Article

BlackRock, Inc. and units reaches 5.04 percent stake BR Malls Participacoes SA
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 11:28am EST 

BR Malls Participacoes SA:BlackRock, Inc. and units reaches 5.04 percent stake in company.  Full Article

GAZIT BRASIL Ltda reaches 5.16 percent stake in BR Malls Participacoes SA
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 06:13am EST 

BR Malls Participacoes SA:GAZIT BRASIL Ltda reaches 5.16 percent stake in the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BR Malls Participacoes SA News

BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

» More BRML3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials