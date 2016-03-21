BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)
BRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.14 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.54
Open
R$ 13.63
Day's High
R$ 13.76
Day's Low
R$ 13.10
Volume
6,042,400
Avg. Vol
4,683,859
52-wk High
R$ 15.85
52-wk Low
R$ 10.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GIC Private Limited reaches 9.9 pct stake in BR Malls Participacoes SA
BR Malls Participacoes SA:Says that GIC Private Limited has reached a stake of 9.9 percent in the company's share capital, corresponding to 45.8 million common shares. Full Article
BlackRock, Inc. and units reaches 5.04 percent stake BR Malls Participacoes SA
BR Malls Participacoes SA:BlackRock, Inc. and units reaches 5.04 percent stake in company. Full Article
GAZIT BRASIL Ltda reaches 5.16 percent stake in BR Malls Participacoes SA
BR Malls Participacoes SA:GAZIT BRASIL Ltda reaches 5.16 percent stake in the company. Full Article
BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.