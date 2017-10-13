Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)
1,220.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-55.00 (-4.31%)
1,275.00
1,220.00
1,220.00
1,220.00
484
56,586
1,750.00
1,076.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to acquire MBS Education
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
Stadio says agrrement for Milpark SPV to acquire 100% of MBS Education
Oct 13 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS LTD
Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents
Aug 23 (Reuters) - BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD
Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brimstone investment corporation ltd
Brimstone Investment Corp sees HY basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct
July 5 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited
Sea Harvest Holdings says to raise 1.5 bln rand in IPO
Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited- : Intention to float announcement . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - announced its intention to list its issued ordinary share capital on main board of securities exchange operated by jse limited . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - listing subject to approval by shareholders of brimstone investment corporation limited market conditions and requisite approvals by jse . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - currently envisaged that a capital raising of up to r1.5 billion will be undertaken by sea harvest simultaneously with listing . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest expects to be listed in food and beverage sector of jse by end of march 2017. .Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - standard bank of south africa limited ("standard bank") has been appointed as bookrunner and transaction sponsor in relation to offering.. Full Article
Brimstone expects to report FY headline earning vs headline loss yr ago
Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited
Brimstone Investment says H1 operating profit up 103 pct
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to acquire MBS Education
* BRIMSTONE AND STADIO HOLDINGS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A.