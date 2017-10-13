Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to ‍acquire MBS Education​

Stadio says agrrement for Milpark SPV to acquire 100% of MBS Education​

Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd ::BRIMSTONE'S PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES.DEAL INCLUDES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO SHARES WITH AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF R100 MILLION BY STADIO WITH BRIMSTONE SPV.PRICE AT WHICH STADIO SHARES WILL BE PLACED AND ISSUED IN TERMS OF B-BBEE TRANSACTION WILL BE LOWER OF R2.96 PER STADIO SHARE.EFFECTIVE DATE OF B-BBEE TRANSACTION WILL BE 5TH BUSINESS DAY AFTER CLOSING DATE OF INDIVIDUAL PLACEMENT.

Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents

Aug 23 (Reuters) - BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD ::IN HY 27% INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT TO R155.9 MILLION.HY LOSS FOR PERIOD OF R201.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF R48.3 MILLION IN COMPARATIVE PERIOD.SAYS NO INTERIM DIVIDEND IS DECLARED FOR HALF YEAR.HY BASIC HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 101.4 CENTS VERSUS EARNINGS OF 11.5 CENTS YEAR AGO.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R110.6 MILLION FOR SEA HARVEST .

Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr

Brimstone Investment Corp sees HY basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct

July 5 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd ::Sees HY basic loss per share and basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct compared to prior year.Basic earnings per share of 12.2 cents and basic headline earnings per share of 11.5 cents were reported in comparative period.

Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct

Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited : Dividend income increased by 10.3pct to r339.9 million . Fy net profit before tax of r283.5 million . Dividend declared increased by 20pct to 42cps . FY INAV increased by 21.4pct to over r5 billion . Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year. .Sea Harvest Group's revenue increased by 41pct to r1.9 billion.

Sea Harvest Holdings says to raise 1.5 bln rand in IPO

Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited- : Intention to float announcement . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - announced its intention to list its issued ordinary share capital on main board of securities exchange operated by jse limited . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - listing subject to approval by shareholders of brimstone investment corporation limited market conditions and requisite approvals by jse . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - currently envisaged that a capital raising of up to r1.5 billion will be undertaken by sea harvest simultaneously with listing . Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest expects to be listed in food and beverage sector of jse by end of march 2017. .Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - standard bank of south africa limited ("standard bank") has been appointed as bookrunner and transaction sponsor in relation to offering..

Brimstone expects to report FY headline earning vs headline loss yr ago

Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited :Brimstone investment- expects to report fy EPS and HEPS compared to a loss per share and headline loss per share of 284.8 cents and 295.3 cents last year.

Brimstone Investment says H1 operating profit up 103 pct

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 operating profit increased by 103 pct . Profit for H1 of 48.3 mln rand compared to a loss of 480.1 mln rand year ago .In line with previous years, no interim dividend is declared for half year.