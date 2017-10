Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BRSAN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Borusan Mannesmann Q2 net profit rises to 101.7 million lira

Aug 15 (Reuters) - BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYİ VE TİCARET AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 779.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 506.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 101.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 50.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru sells land in Kocaeli for 87.8 million lira‍​

June 15 (Reuters) - BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU ::SELLS LAND IN KOCAELI FOR 87.8 MILLION LIRA‍​.INCOME FROM THE SALE TO BE USED IN COMPANY'S STRATEGIC INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES AND LOWERING THE OVERALL DEBT LEVEL.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru reports Q1 net profit of 17.7 million lira

May 9 (Reuters) - BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.7 MILLION LIRA ($4.94 MILLION) VERSUS 17.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 552.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 506.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru proposes 0.50575 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016

Borusan Mannesmann Boru : Proposes to pay 0.50575 lira ($0.1398) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.595 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend as of May 31.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru FY 2016 net profit jumps to 102.1 mln lira

Borusan Mannesmann Boru : FY 2016 net profit of 102.1 million lira ($28.44 million)versus 19.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 1.97 billion lira versus 1.95 billion lira year ago.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Q2 net profit up at 50.2 mln lira

Borusan Mannesmann Boru : Q2 net profit of 50.2 million lira ($17.07 million) versus 21.0 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 506.7 million lira versus 487.6 million lira year ago.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru says bids lowest to TANAP Eskisehir line tender

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :Says bids lowest to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) Eskisehir gas connection line steel pipe tender with $4.1 million.

Borusan Mannesmann wins $33 million pipeline contract in Mexico

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Wins contract for $33 million in Mexico . The contract is for Tuxpan - Tula Gas Pipeline Project .To start deliveries of pipes from July.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Q1 net result swings to profit 17.4 mln lira

Borusan Mannesmann Boru : Q1 net profit of 17.4 million lira ($5.92 million) versus loss 10.9 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 506.7 million lira versus 382.0 billion lira year ago.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS proposes FY dividend of 0.119 lira/shr

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.14 lira, net 0.119 lira per share on May 31.