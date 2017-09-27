Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bharti Airtel, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel deploys 5G capable technology
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::*Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel forges strategic partnership with SK Telecom
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel, Symantec partner to offer cyber security solutions to businesses in India
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Telenor CEO says India deal on track for Q1 closing
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Telenor
Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Airtel Payments Bank: :Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem. Full Article
Bharti Airtel exec says planning on launching 4G in 5 countries in Africa
July 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel says June-qtr India ARPU was 154 rupees
July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana
* Says Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana