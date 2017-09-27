Edition:
Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

471.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs461.55
Open
Rs463.90
Day's High
Rs477.70
Day's Low
Rs463.40
Volume
106,336
Avg. Vol
283,154
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharti Airtel, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 12:25am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Co, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel deploys 5G capable technology
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 04:34am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::Says Airtel deploys massive MIMO; first round of deployment in Bangalore, Kolkata ‍​.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 05:34am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::*Bharti Airtel Ltd loses 206,251 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 281 mln - industry body.*Vodafone India loses about 2.4 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 208.1 mln - industry body.*Idea Cellular Ltd loses about 2.9 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 191.1 mln - industry body.*Aircel loses 785,896 mobile subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 89.1 mln - industry body.*Telenor India unit loses 111,094 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 47 mln - industry body.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel forges strategic partnership with SK Telecom
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 11:05pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says ‍airtel forges strategic partnership with sk telecom.Co, SK Telecom will collaborate to evolve standards for 5G, network functions virtualization, software-defined networking and IoT​.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel, Symantec partner to offer cyber security solutions to businesses in India
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 03:35am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::Says Airtel and Symantec enter strategic partnership to offer cyber security solutions to businesses in India.Under agreement, Airtel will be exclusive cyber security services partner for Symantec in India.  Full Article

Telenor CEO says India deal on track for Q1 closing
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 07:42am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told an investor conference on Tuesday::Telenor has so far received three out of four required permits for sale of India unit to Bharti Airtel; lacking only approval from India's telecoms ministry.India deal remains on track for closing in Q1 2018.Repeats don't expect us to make any major M&A moves going forward; will focus on growth in current markets.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:23am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel.Says co via unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments announced successful divestment of 67.53 million shares of Bharti Infratel.Says Bharti Airtel will primarily use proceeds from sale to reduce its debt.Says sale was for a total consideration of over inr 25.70 billion.Following close of deal, Bharti Airtel and wholly owned subsidiaries together have equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel.  Full Article

Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 05:04am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Airtel Payments Bank: :Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel exec says planning on launching 4G in 5 countries in Africa
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 06:45am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Exec says 2G and 4G will co-exist in India for a while; 3G will shut down faster.Bharti Airtel exec says planning on launching 4G in 5 countries in Africa.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel says June-qtr India ARPU was 154 rupees
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 07:54am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::June quarter India ARPU 154 rupees.June quarter India monthly churn 3.8 percent.Says June-quarter Africa ARPU $3.1.  Full Article

