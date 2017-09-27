Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharti Airtel, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Co, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore.

Bharti Airtel deploys 5G capable technology

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::Says Airtel deploys massive MIMO; first round of deployment in Bangalore, Kolkata ‍​.

Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::*Bharti Airtel Ltd loses 206,251 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 281 mln - industry body.*Vodafone India loses about 2.4 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 208.1 mln - industry body.*Idea Cellular Ltd loses about 2.9 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 191.1 mln - industry body.*Aircel loses 785,896 mobile subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 89.1 mln - industry body.*Telenor India unit loses 111,094 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 47 mln - industry body.

Bharti Airtel forges strategic partnership with SK Telecom

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says ‍airtel forges strategic partnership with sk telecom.Co, SK Telecom will collaborate to evolve standards for 5G, network functions virtualization, software-defined networking and IoT​.

Bharti Airtel, Symantec partner to offer cyber security solutions to businesses in India

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::Says Airtel and Symantec enter strategic partnership to offer cyber security solutions to businesses in India.Under agreement, Airtel will be exclusive cyber security services partner for Symantec in India.

Telenor CEO says India deal on track for Q1 closing

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told an investor conference on Tuesday::Telenor has so far received three out of four required permits for sale of India unit to Bharti Airtel; lacking only approval from India's telecoms ministry.India deal remains on track for closing in Q1 2018.Repeats don't expect us to make any major M&A moves going forward; will focus on growth in current markets.

Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel.Says co via unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments announced successful divestment of 67.53 million shares of Bharti Infratel.Says Bharti Airtel will primarily use proceeds from sale to reduce its debt.Says sale was for a total consideration of over inr 25.70 billion.Following close of deal, Bharti Airtel and wholly owned subsidiaries together have equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel.

Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Airtel Payments Bank: :Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem.

Bharti Airtel exec says planning on launching 4G in 5 countries in Africa

July 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Exec says 2G and 4G will co-exist in India for a while; 3G will shut down faster.Bharti Airtel exec says planning on launching 4G in 5 countries in Africa.

Bharti Airtel says June-qtr India ARPU was 154 rupees

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd ::June quarter India ARPU 154 rupees.June quarter India monthly churn 3.8 percent.Says June-quarter Africa ARPU $3.1.