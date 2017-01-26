Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc : Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels. . Discretionary funds outflows fell to 0.2 bln pounds (Q1 2016: 0.3 bln) in quarter as a result of lower outflows from direct discretionary clients. . Q1 net discretionary funds inflows increased to £0.5bn excluding transfers, representing 6.9% annualised growth (q1 2016: £0.3bn, 4.8% p.a.). . Total funds grew to £36.4bn (q1 2016: £33.2bn, fy 2016: £35.4bn) . Acquisition of duncan lawrie asset management ltd ("dlam"), announced on 19 december 2016, is expected to complete in second half of current financial year. .Momentum behind our growth strategy has continued to build during q1.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc : FY pretax profit 50.1 million poundsg versus 61 million pounds a year ago. . Adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations fell 1.9 percent to 61 million pounds. . Record 2.7 billion pounds of core organic gross inflows, including 900 million gross inflows from intermediaries and 500 million of funds into our model portfolios. . Total funds of 35.4 billion pounds, up 10.6 percent. . Discretionary funds of 28.9 billion pounds, up 16.5 percent. . Total net discretionary funds inflows, including transfers, of 1.1 billion pounds representing an annualised growth rate of 4.4 percent. . Total income stable at 282.4 million pounds. . Full year dividend increase of 8.3 percent to 13.0 pence a share. . Strong balance sheet, net cash of 170.8 million pounds. . Final dividend of 9.15 pence a share. .Says near term market outlook is clearly marked by heightened sense of political and economic uncertainty..

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc : H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 percent to 21.5 million pounds . H1 adjusted pretax profit 28.4 million pounds versus 32.4 million pounds year ago . Total funds 32.8 billion pounds, up 2.5 percent (fy 2015: 32 billion pounds . Discretionary funds at 25.9 billion pounds, up 4.4 percent (fy 2015: 24.8 billion) . Total net discretionary funds inflows, excluding transfers, were 0.4 billion representing an annualised growth rate of 3.2 percent (h1 2015: 4.2 percent . Other income declined by 39.7 percent to 11.1 million pounds (h1 2015: 18.4 million pounds) . Group is in hiring mode and focused on a balance of direct and intermediary-led growth to increase discretionary funds by a third over next five years. . Now manages £25.9 billion on a discretionary basis . Begun to actively expand client-facing resources by hiring investment managers and financial planners .Interim dividend 3.85 pence per share.