BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rose Investments Ltd :Seeks shareholders' nod for voluntary delisting of securities from BSE Ltd.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bse Ltd :Says Securities and Exchange Board of India given no objection to re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD & CEO of co.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 5.24 billion rupees versus 437 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.43 billion rupees year ago.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills.BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says appointment of Dhirendra Swarup as chairman.

June 29 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says Sudhakar Rao retired fom position of chairman.

May 5 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 726.6 million rupees versus profit 202.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 2.31 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.

May 5 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says BSE Limited recommended final dividend of INR 23 per equity share..

BSE Ltd :Says IPO offer price is INR 806 per equity share.