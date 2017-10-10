Edition:
BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

973.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.40 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs965.10
Open
Rs974.10
Day's High
Rs975.00
Day's Low
Rs970.00
Volume
12,700
Avg. Vol
111,851
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:47am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.  Full Article

Rose Investments seeks shareholders' nod for voluntary delisting of securities from BSE
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 07:10am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rose Investments Ltd :Seeks shareholders' nod for voluntary delisting of securities from BSE Ltd.  Full Article

BSE Ltd says SEBI gives no objection to re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD & CEO
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:58am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bse Ltd :Says Securities and Exchange Board of India given no objection to re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD & CEO of co.  Full Article

India's BSE June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:30am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 5.24 billion rupees versus 437 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.43 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 08:44am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills.BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills.  Full Article

BSE Ltd appoints Dhirendra Swarup as chairman
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 07:32am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says appointment of Dhirendra Swarup as chairman.  Full Article

India's BSE says Sudhakar Rao retired fom position of chairman
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 04:03am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says Sudhakar Rao retired fom position of chairman.  Full Article

India's BSE Ltd March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 5 May 2017 05:02am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 726.6 million rupees versus profit 202.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 2.31 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

BSE Ltd recommends final dividend of 23 rupees per share
Friday, 5 May 2017 04:57am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says BSE Limited recommended final dividend of INR 23 per equity share..  Full Article

BSE Ltd IPO offer price set at 806 rupees/share
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 04:42am EST 

BSE Ltd :Says IPO offer price is INR 806 per equity share.  Full Article

