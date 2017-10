Basler AG (BSLG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Basler H1 group sales of EUR 78.5 million ​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BASLER AG ::‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017, GROUP'S INCOMING ORDERS AMOUNTED TO EURO 100.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 50.2 MILLION, +100 %)​.‍H1 GROUP'S SALES OF EURO 78.5 MILLION WERE 62 % ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (EURO 48.5 MILLION)​.‍RECENTLY, COMPANY RAISED ITS 2017 FORECAST AND NOW PLANS WITHIN A GROUP'S SALES CORRIDOR OF EURO 140-150 MILLION AT A PRE-TAX MARGIN OF 15-18 %​.H1 EBT FOR GROUP WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ECONOMIES OF SCALE AND AMOUNTED TO EURO 18.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 5.3 MILLION)​.

Basler H1 EBIT up 225 pct at 18.5 million euros​

June 27 (Reuters) - BASLER AG :DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 - NEW SALES FORECAST: EURO 140 - 150 MILLION - NEW PROFIT FORECAST: EBT MARGIN 15 - 18 %.AFTER AN EXTRAORDINARILY STRONG Q1, INCOMING ORDERS CONTINUED TO DEVELOP ABOVE EXPECTATIONS IN Q2.‍FOR REMAINING TWO QUARTERS, ASSUMES SOLID DEVELOPMENT OF INCOMING ORDERS, NOT ON SAME HIGH LEVEL AS IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2017​.

Basler says acquires mycable GmbhH

June 1 (Reuters) - BASLER AG ::ACQUIRES MYCABLE GMBH.‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE INFORMATION ON PURCHASE PRICE​.‍20 % OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN BASLER SHARES AND 80 % WILL BE PAID IN CASH​.‍HAS CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AND TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH CARSTENS-BEHRENS, FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MYCABLE GMBH, AND ITS HOLDING COMPANY TECRAISE GMBH AS SELLER​.

Basler Q1 pre-tax result up to EUR 7.9 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - BASLER AG ::BUSINESS FIGURES FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 - BASLER STARTS THE FISCAL YEAR WITH FULL ORDER BOOKS AND RECORD RESULTS.Q1 INCOMING ORDERS: EURO 60.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 23.5 MILLION, +157 %).Q1 SALES: EURO 36.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 22.4 MILLION, +62 %).Q1 EBIT: EURO 8.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 2.4 MILLION, +233 %).Q1 PRE-TAX RESULT: EURO 7.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 2.2 MILLION, +259 %).FOR 2017, COMPANY CONTINUES TO PLAN WITHIN A SALES CORRIDOR OF EURO 120 - 130 MILLION AT AN EBT MARGIN BETWEEN 13 - 15 %.

Basler: appoints new supervisory board member

Basler AG :Expands its supervisory board: dr. Mirja Steinkamp will be appointed to the supervisory board of BASLER AG.

Basler Ag : Reports annual forecast for 2017: the company expects strong growth in 2017 . Expects sales revenues to increase to 120 - 130 million euros in fiscal year 2017 . Company assumes to generate incoming orders of more than 50 million euros in Q1 . On earnings side, company plans a pre-tax return rate of 13 - 15 pct depending on sales development for 2017 .Incoming orders in first three months developed significantly above expectations and above strategic growth target of 15 pct.

Basler Ag : Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value . Sales growth 2017 will very likely be above strategic target value of 15 pct . Due to economies of scale, in this case it can be assumed that pre-tax return will also be above targeted 11 pct percentage points in 2017 . Started new fiscal year with a high order backlog as well as good incoming orders .With a continued good order situation, processing of order backlog is expected to last into Q3, despite significant capacity expansions.

Basler AG : Business figures for the first six months of 2016: Basler reaches new record values for incoming orders and sales . H1 EBIT: 5.7 million euros ($6.31 million) (previous year: 5.6 million euros, up 2 percent) . H1 sales: 48.5 million euros (previous year: 44.2 million euros, up 10 percent) . H1 pre-tax result: 5.3 million euros (previous year: 5.3 million euros) .Recently increased its forecast for 2016 and is now expecting sales for group within a corridor of 92 - 94 million euros at a pre-tax return margin of 10 - 11 percent.

Basler AG : Raises forecast for fiscal year 2016 . New 2016 sales forecast: 92 - 94 million euros .New FY profit forecast: EBT-margin 10 - 11 pct.