Edition:
United States

Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs57.85
Open
Rs58.40
Day's High
Rs58.80
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
110,878
Avg. Vol
1,527,407
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bhushan Steel says co is under insolvency resolution process
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 09:12am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Says co is under insolvency resolution process under provisions of insolvency and bankruptcy code.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel says lenders consortium authorised SBI to refer co to NCLT
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 05:13am EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Bhushan Steel - lenders consortium authorised SBI to refer co to NCLT.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel says co in talks with banks for long term debt solutions
Monday, 8 May 2017 09:11am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Bhushan Steel Ltd clarifies on news item "bhushan steel maybe brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from german bank; due diligence underway.".Says co is in discussion with banks for arriving long term solutions for debt but nothing finalised so far.Says no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel says no talks taking place with Vedanta or any other buyer
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 06:34am EDT 

Bhushan Steel Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel" . Says no such negotiations taking place with Vedanta or any other buyer .Says co not aware of any development in this connection.  Full Article

Vedanta says reports on talks to buy Bhushan Steel is "factually incorrect"
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 05:41am EDT 

Vedanta Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel." . Says news is "factually incorrect and totally baseless" . "strongly deny such speculative and baseless reports" on deal with Bhushan Steel .Says co is not in any such talks or transaction.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel Dec-qtr loss widens
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 07:33am EST 

Bhushan Steel Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.34 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 40.95 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 6.94 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 28.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit - Business Standard
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 12:47am EST 

Bhushan Steel Ltd:Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel’s facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks - Business Standard.According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated - Business Standard.The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA. - Business Standard.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bhushan Steel Ltd News

India's Bhushan Steel Q4 loss bigger than stated earlier

July 6 Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March-quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.

» More BSSL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials