Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

July 26 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Says co is under insolvency resolution process under provisions of insolvency and bankruptcy code.

June 23 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Bhushan Steel - lenders consortium authorised SBI to refer co to NCLT.

Bhushan Steel says co in talks with banks for long term debt solutions

May 8 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd :Bhushan Steel Ltd clarifies on news item "bhushan steel maybe brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from german bank; due diligence underway.".Says co is in discussion with banks for arriving long term solutions for debt but nothing finalised so far.Says no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing.

Bhushan Steel Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel" . Says no such negotiations taking place with Vedanta or any other buyer .Says co not aware of any development in this connection.

Vedanta Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel." . Says news is "factually incorrect and totally baseless" . "strongly deny such speculative and baseless reports" on deal with Bhushan Steel .Says co is not in any such talks or transaction.

Bhushan Steel Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.34 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 40.95 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 6.94 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 28.31 billion rupees.

Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit - Business Standard

Bhushan Steel Ltd:Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel’s facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks - Business Standard.According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated - Business Standard.The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA. - Business Standard.