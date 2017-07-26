Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)
58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Rs57.85
Rs58.40
Rs58.80
Rs57.90
110,878
1,527,407
Rs102.70
Rs36.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bhushan Steel says co is under insolvency resolution process
July 26 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd
Bhushan Steel says lenders consortium authorised SBI to refer co to NCLT
June 23 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd
Bhushan Steel says co in talks with banks for long term debt solutions
May 8 (Reuters) - Bhushan Steel Ltd
Bhushan Steel says no talks taking place with Vedanta or any other buyer
Bhushan Steel Ltd
Vedanta says reports on talks to buy Bhushan Steel is "factually incorrect"
Vedanta Ltd
Bhushan Steel Dec-qtr loss widens
Bhushan Steel Ltd
Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit - Business Standard
Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit

Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel's facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks.

According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated.

The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA.
India's Bhushan Steel Q4 loss bigger than stated earlier
July 6 Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March-quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.