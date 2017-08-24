BT Group PLC (BT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dixons Carphone: customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone :Ceo says overall 'very comfortable with trading' but uk postpay market more difficult.Ceo says customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer than previously.Cfo says new handset demand is still there and market will come back.Ceo says we are accelerating as much as possible sensible cost-cutting actions.Ceo says large part of apple base rejected iphone 7, so cohort of owners ready for upgrade.Ceo says expects iphone 8 demand to be stronger than iphone 7.Ceo says post-pay contracts still most cost effective way of upgrading for most customers.Ceo says critical to continue to invest in scale, retain leading market position.Ceo says 'not betting farm' on iphone 8.Ceo doesn't see samsung note 8 causing huge amount of market disruption.Ceo says iphone 8 take-up will be inline with iphone 6s, but not as good as 6.

UK's Ofcom proposes to impose caps on openreach's rental charges

Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK'S OFCOM::PROPOSED TO IMPOSE CAPS ON OPENREACH'S RENTAL CHARGES FOR ACCESSING DUCT, POLE NETWORK IN ORDER TO UP CERTAINTY,PREDICTABILITY FOR INVESTORS.CONSULTING ON METHODOLOGY PROPOSED TO CALCULATE MAXIMUM CHARGES, BASED ON OPENREACH'S CURRENT PRICE CALCULATION METHODOLOGY.ANTICIPATE THAT PROPOSAL TO IMPOSE CAPS WOULD ALSO RESULT IN MATERIAL REDUCTIONS FOR MAJORITY OF RENTAL CHARGES.

UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments

July 13 (Reuters) - Uk's Ofcom- :Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users.Expect reformed openreach to engage with industry to deliver widespread fibre networks, offering fast, reliable broadband.Will closely monitor BT's compliance with its new commitments, and how effectively openreach serves whole industry.Should it become clear new openreach was not working, or BT was failing to comply with its commitments, Ofcom would revisit model and consider new measures.

UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications:Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​.Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band.Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands.

Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas

June 22 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom::BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country".In areas where BT and KCOM have "significant market power", Ofcom proposes to maintain regulation designed to promote retail competition.Proposal includes requirements on BT and KCOM to provide wholesale products to other providers on a "fair and reasonable basis".

BT names KPMG as its new auditor

June 8 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc ::‍BT Audit Tender Outcome​.‍BT board has approved proposed appointment of KPMG as auditor.​.‍KPMG will be appointed as auditor subject to approval by shareholders at annual general meeting in 2018.​.‍BT, KPMG and PwC will commence transition planning immediately to ensure a smooth and effective migration during 2017/18​.

UK's Ofcom says Openreach to reduce its charge for MPF SML1

May 31 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications::Uk's ofcom says Openreach has now confirmed that it will reduce its charge for MPF SML1 to £84.38, effective from 1 July 2017.

Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. situation completely different from few years ago

May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom Ceo Says Financial Stake In Bt :Ceo says situation in u.s. Is completely different from a few years ago.Deutsche telekom ceo says we are in position of strength in u.s., have many options to develop business.Deutsche telekom ceo says to decide "what, when and how" to develop business in u.s..Is right strategic step despite drop in value by 2.2 billion euros in 2016.

BT Group ‍announces contract with Bridgestone Europe

May 30 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc ::Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa​.

Deutsche Telekom CEO says not excluding anything in U.S.

May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom :CEO says not excluding anything in u.s. Market.CEO says still believes stake in bt << >> is valuable asset despite impairments.