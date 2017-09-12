BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of a property

BTB closes acquisition of retail property in St-Hubert

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust :BTB closed the acquisition of a retail property in St-Hubert.

BTB acquires retail property in St-Hubert

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust ::BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$23.2 million​.BTB acquires a retail property in St-Hubert.BTB says "‍accretive acquisition is in line with BTB's strategic review where it is selling its smaller properties​".

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of property

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces its distribution for the month of March 2016

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Says monthly cash distribution for the month of March 2016 is $0.035 per unit.Cash distribution will be paid on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces the sale of two commercial properties.Says net proceeds will be mainly allocated to the partial repayment of the acquisition credit facility.Sale of two commercial properties for total proceeds of $7.6 million.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures.Will use net proceeds from offering to redeem $23 million series c convertible debentures due January 31, 2016.Estate investment - to issue to public $25.0 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2020.Debentures will mature on December 31, 2020.Debentures will bear an interest rate of 7.15% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31.