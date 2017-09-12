Edition:
United States

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)

BTB_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$4.62
Open
$4.62
Day's High
$4.63
Day's Low
$4.60
Volume
110,790
Avg. Vol
64,838
52-wk High
$4.93
52-wk Low
$4.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of a property
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 04:43pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust :Press release - BTB announces the sale of a property.BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$2.625 million​.BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍net proceeds will be mainly allocated to fund future accretive acquisitions in its strategic markets.​.  Full Article

BTB closes acquisition of retail property in St-Hubert
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 08:25am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust :BTB closed the acquisition of a retail property in St-Hubert.  Full Article

BTB acquires retail property in St-Hubert
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:15pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust ::BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$23.2 million​.BTB acquires a retail property in St-Hubert.BTB says "‍accretive acquisition is in line with BTB's strategic review where it is selling its smaller properties​".  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of property
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 11:51am EDT 

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : Press release - BTB announces the sale of a property . BTB Real Estate Investment Trust- Deal for $7 million .BTB Real Estate Investment Trust- Net proceeds will be mainly allocated to fund future accretive acquisitions in its strategic markets.  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces its distribution for the month of March 2016
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 07:00am EDT 

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Says monthly cash distribution for the month of March 2016 is $0.035 per unit.Cash distribution will be paid on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31.  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 02:46pm EST 

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces the sale of two commercial properties located at 2212-2226 Dollard Street in Montreal and 2004-2016 René-Laennec Blvd in Laval in province of Québec for total proceeds of $6.125 million.Net proceeds of approximately $2 million will be used by BTB to pay down the currently outstanding balance under its acquisition credit facility.  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 04:43pm EST 

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces the sale of two commercial properties.Says net proceeds will be mainly allocated to the partial repayment of the acquisition credit facility.Sale of two commercial properties for total proceeds of $7.6 million.  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 04:01pm EST 

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures.Will use net proceeds from offering to redeem $23 million series c convertible debentures due January 31, 2016.Estate investment - to issue to public $25.0 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2020.Debentures will mature on December 31, 2020.Debentures will bear an interest rate of 7.15% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31.  Full Article

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units

* ‍REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees​

Earnings vs. Estimates

