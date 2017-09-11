Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp :Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey.Baytex Energy Corp - ‍With very little damage to production facilities on Baytex lands, production in Eagle Ford steadily increased.Baytex Energy Corp - Are currently producing at or near full capacity compared to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels​.Baytex Energy Corp - Estimate impact on our Q3 production to be approximately 2,500 boe/d​.Baytex Energy Corp - ‍As a result, we are maintaining annual production guidance of 69,000 to 70,000 boe/d​.

Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp :Press release - Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey.Says ‍decision was driven by a number of factors including safety of operating personnel and availability of downstream markets​.Says its ‍Houston office was also evacuated​.Baytex Energy Corp - ‍Expect to increase production throughout week​.Baytex Energy - As of August 28, 2017, field operations at Eagle Ford are being inspected & drilling & completion operations are expected to resume this week.Baytex Energy Corp - ‍Safe start-up of field operations has begun and will be balanced with market access​.Says ‍there is currently a limited ability to produce as downstream markets are closed or significantly curtailed​.

Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp :Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance.Q2 FFO per share c$0.35.Says production of 72,812 BOE/D (79 pct oil and NGL) during Q2/2017, an increase of 5 pct from Q1/2017 and 12 pct from Q4/2016.Says tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D.Sees 2017 exploration and development capital expenditures to $310 to $330 million.

Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d

June 26 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp ::Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%.Baytex Energy - based on field estimates for June, average production during Q2 is estimated at 72,500 boe/d representing a 5% increase over q1/2017.Baytex Energy Corp says estimate our production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d.Baytex Energy Corp - ‍for second half of 2017, co entered into hedges on approximately 48% of net wti exposure with 9% fixed at us$54.46/bbl​.During Q2, exploration and development capital expenditures are estimated at $78 million.Baytex Energy Corp - in Canada, q2/2017 production is estimated at 34,000 boe/d, an increase of 2% over q1/2017.Baytex Energy Corp says have elected to maintain 2017 production guidance at 68,000 to 70,000 boe/d.Baytex Energy Corp - production from eagle ford area properties during q2/2017 is estimated at 38,500 boe/d, an increase of 7% over q1/2017.Baytex Energy Corp says net debt totaled approximately $1.9 billion at may 31, 2017.Maintaining our capital budget guidance at $325 to $350 million for 2017.

Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35

May 4 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp :Baytex Q1 2017 production increases 6%.Qtrly FFO per share $0.35.Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016.Baytex Energy Corp - in quarter, produced 36,081 boe/d in Eagle Ford,increase of 8% from Q4/2016, and 33,217 boe/d in Canada, an increase of 5% from Q4/2016.Baytex Energy Corp qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $260.5 million versus $233.1 million last quarter.

Baytex reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.36

Baytex Energy Corp : Baytex reports 2016 results, strong reserves growth in the Eagle Ford and resumption of drilling activity in Canada . Q4 FFO per share C$0.36 . Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 65,136 boe/d (79pct oil and NGL) during Q4 . Baytex Energy Corp- have also initiated 2017 drilling program at Peace River with two rigs currently running . Baytex Energy Corp - expect to deliver 3-4pct exit rate production growth this year . Baytex Energy Corp- plan to drill a total of 11 net multi-lateral horizontal wells and 8 net stratigraphic test wells at Peace River in 2017 . Baytex Energy Corp - our 2017 production guidance range is 66,000 to 70,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration . Sees 2017 development capital expenditures of $300 million to $350 million .Baytex Energy Corp - for full-year, approximately 70pct of our planned capital expenditures will be directed to our Eagle Ford operations.

BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION

Baytex enters into agreement to acquire heavy oil assets located in Peace River area of northern Alberta

Baytex Energy Corp - : Entered into agreement to acquire Heavy Oil assets located in Peace River area of northern Alberta,effective Oct 1 for cash consideration of $65 million . Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $100 million bought deal financing. . Assets acquired add about 3,000 boe/d of production .Baytex announces strategic acquisition that more than doubles land base at Peace River and $100 million equity financing.

Baytex Energy reports quarterly FFO of $0.39/share

Baytex Energy Corp : Quarterly FFO $0.39 per share . Says forecasting full-year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures of $200 to $225 million . Says generated production of 70,031 BOE/D (77 percent oil and NGL) in Q2/2016 . Says "as a result of continued depressed crude oil prices, our development activity in Eagle Ford has been reduced" . Now anticipate full year 2016 production of 67,000 to 69,000 BOE/D (previously 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D) .Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016.

Baytex Energy Corp : Baytex reports Q2 2016 results and board appointment . Baytex Energy Corp says generated production of 70,031 boe/d (77% oil and ngl) in Q2/2016 .Baytex Energy Corp says Q2 FFO $0.39.