BTG PLC (BTG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BTG Plc reiterates full year product sales guidance

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BTG PLC ::‍GROUP REITERATES ITS PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR.‍SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS AT CER IN FY, WEIGHTED AS EXPECTED TO FIRST HALF.​.‍"DELIVERED A GOOD PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR, WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT CER 1 PRODUCT SALES GROWTH"​.CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING APPEALING RULING AND LEVEL OF DAMAGES AWARDED REGARDING LITIGATION WITH WELLSTAT THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION​.

BTG acquires Roxwood Medical

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BTG Plc :ACQUIRED ROXWOOD MEDICAL, A PROVIDER OF ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALTY CATHETERS.‍WILL PAY UP TO $80M IN CASH TO ACQUIRE ROXWOOD​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS FROM SECOND FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​.

BTG sees double-digit product sales growth in medium term

May 16 (Reuters) - Btg Plc :Fy revenue 570.5 million stg.Are well positioned to capture further value in growing interventional medicine space and to deliver sustained business growth.Adjusted operating profit up 13% at CER in 2016/17.Strong financial position with £155.5m of cash at 31 March 2017.IFRS operating profit and IFRS EPS impacted by previously announced legal settlement (£28.0m).Expect to see product sales at mid-to-high teens percentage growth.Looking beyond 2017/18, we expect to deliver continued double-digit product sales growth.

BTG sees FY revenue at or above upper end of guidance range

BTG Plc : Close period update .Revenue is expected to be at or above upper end of guidance range of 535 mln stg - 565 mln stg.

BTG reports 24 pct rise in first half revenue to 285.4 mln stg

BTG Plc : Results for half year ended Sept.30 2016 . H1 revenue rose 24 percent to 285.4 mln stg . Says business has performed well during first half, and outlook for full year is strong . Says H1 Specialty Pharmaceuticals revenue was 95.1 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 78.2 mln stg), up 9 pct at CER . Says H1 licensing revenues were 92.2 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 80.9 mln stg), down 1 pct on prior period at CER . Says H1 adjusted operating profit was 78.8 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 62.9 mln stg), up 25 pct at actual exchange rates . Says H1 adjusted basic EPS was 13.9 pence (h1 2015/16: 14.7 pence), down 5 pct on prior period due to lower adjusted profit after tax of 53.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 56.4 mln stg) . Says at actual exchange rates, H1 revenue increased by 24 pct to 285.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 229.6 mln stg) . Says first half revenues benefited from significant foreign exchange tail winds from weaker sterling .Says reiterate our guidance of strong revenue growth and reflect effect of recent currency movements.

BTG's Biocompatibles to settle LC Bead probe for $36 mln

BTG Plc : Settlement of U.S. investigation into LC Bead . Unit Biocompatibles subsidiary reached a settlement with U.S. government in relation to department of justice's investigation of marketing of LC Bead . Says Biocompatibles has agreed to settle all allegations and consequently to pay a total penalty of $36 mln .Investigation focused on period pre-dating BTG's acquisition of Biocompatibles in January 2011.

BTG says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi

BTG PLC : Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi . Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide .Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016.

BTG says pretax profit doubles for FY

BTG Plc : FY pretax profit 57.5 million STG versus 26.7 million STG year ago .FY revenue rose 22 percent to 447.5 million STG.

Galil medical announces agreement to acquisition by Btg Plc

Btg Plc :Galil Medical announces agreement to acquisition by Btg Plc.

BTG acquires Galil Medical

BTG Plc : Acquisition . BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation . Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018 . BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership. . Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m) . Acquisition will be funded from BTG's existing cash resources .Evercore Partners International LLP advised BTG on transaction..