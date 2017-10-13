B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

B2Gold reports third quarter 2017 gold production

Oct 13 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp :B2Gold reports strong third quarter 2017 gold production; completes mine construction and first gold pour at Fekola more than three months ahead of schedule.B2Gold Corp - qtrly ‍consolidated gold revenue of $154.1 million on sales of 121,597 ounces at an average price of $1,267 per ounce​.B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 135,628 ounces, with 6,340 ounces of pre-commercial production from Fekola mine, exceeding budget by 2% ​.B2Gold - ‍for FY 2017 co is on track to meet high end of revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold​.B2Gold - anticipates gold production from Santa Pancha 1 to continue to increase, El Limon's cash operating costs to decrease in Q4 ​.B2Gold Corp - ‍2018 outlook provides production growth of over 70%​.

B2gold reports ‍first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali

Oct 11 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp ::First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​.In Q4 of 2017 company is projecting gold production from Fekola of between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces​.‍2018 is scheduled to be first full year of gold production from Fekola, yielding 400,000 to 410,000 ounces for year ​.

B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 9 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp -:B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start.Q2 earnings per share $0.02.Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01.B2Gold Corp - "consolidated gold production in q2 of 2017 was 121,448 ounces, 1% (or 1,611 ounces) above budget".B2Gold Corp - for full-year 2017, has revised its consolidated production guidance range slightly lower (4%) to between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold.B2Gold Corp - company has a significant exploration budget for 2017 totalling $55 million, which includes a $9 million increase approved in q1 and q2 of 2017.

B2Gold reports continued strong second quarter and H1 2017 gold production

July 31 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp -:B2Gold reports continued strong second quarter and first-half 2017 gold production; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start.Quarterly consolidated gold production of 121,448 ounces, 1 percent(or 1,611 ounces) above budget.Quarterly consolidated gold revenue of $164.3 million on sales of 131,737 ounces at an average price of $1,247 per ounce.B2Gold corp - ‍For FY 2017, company has revised its consolidated production guidance range moderately lower to between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold​.Consolidated annual gold production is expected to increase significantly to between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces in 2018.

B2Gold sees ‍production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold​

July 21 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp ::B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces.B2Gold Corp sees ‍production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold​.

B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 4 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp :B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start.Q1 loss per share $0.01.Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 6% above budget and 4% higher than same period in 2016.B2Gold Corp - for 2017, is projecting consolidated gold production expected to be in range of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces.Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce.On track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production.B2Gold Corp - forecast consolidated cash operating costs and aisc per ounce are expected to decrease in 2018.

B2Gold Corp Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces

April 20 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp :B2GOLD Corp reports strong first quarter 2017 gold production results; Fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 2017 production start.B2Gold - Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 4% (or 4,892 ounces) higher than same period in 2016.Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce.Company is on track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production.B2Gold - looking forward to 2018, co projecting consolidated gold production to increase significantly and to be between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces.For FY 2017 consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $610 and $650 per ounce.FY 2017 all-in-sustaining costs are expected to be between $940 and $970 per ounce.

B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln

B2gold Corp : B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start . For 2017 sees consolidated gold production to be in range of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces . Consolidated gold revenue in Q4 of 2016 was $181.2 million compared to $139 million in Q4 of 2015 . Fekola project is ahead of schedule and is planning for an October 2017 production start .2017 AISC are expected to be between $1,020 and $1,050 per ounce of gold.

B2Gold says Q3 gold production of 146,686 ounces, up 18%

B2Gold Corp : Qtrly gold revenue of $193 million on sales of 145,029 ounces at an average price of $1,331 per ounce, an increase in revenue of 39% . Qtrly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 18% (or 22,315 ounces) greater than same period in 2015 . B2Gold Corp - on track to meet a revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold in 2016 . Expects consolidated cash operating costs/all-in sustaining costs to be below or near low end of its annual cost guidance range .B2Gold Corp - Fekola Mine is expected to commence production in Q4 in 2017.

B2Gold says construction of Fekola mine is progressing on schedule

B2Gold Corp : Says quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces 18% greater than same period in 2015 ."Construction of Fekola mine is progressing well, on schedule and on budget".