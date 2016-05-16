B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)
BTOW3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 1.10 (+5.14%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.41
Open
R$ 22.00
Day's High
R$ 22.86
Day's Low
R$ 21.74
Volume
3,419,600
Avg. Vol
1,736,430
52-wk High
R$ 26.54
52-wk Low
R$ 9.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
B2W proposes share capital increase
B2W Companhia Digital
Brazil's Via Varejo expands premium stores targeting the wealthy
SAO PAULO, July 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, is expanding premium stores targeting wealthy customers in a bid to improve results as controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA tries to find a buyer for the company.