Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)

Affine Q3 gross rental revenue down at 8.3‍​ million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA ::Q3 GROSS RENTAL REVENUE EUR 8.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.9M GROSS RENTAL INCOME DOWN 0.9 PERCENT ON LFL BASIS AND DOWN 3.1 PERCENT CONSIDERING DISPOSALS AND ACQUISITIONS.EXPECTS IMPACT OF LEASE CHANGES OF EUR -0.1 MILLION IN 2017.CONFIRMS INTENTION TO OFFER FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER SHARE.END-OF-SEPT VOLUME OF INVESTMENTS MADE OR COMMITTED ON TRAILING 18-MONTH WAS EUR 118 MILLION.INVESTMENTS SHOULD GENERATE ANNUAL RENT OF EUR 8.5 MILLION, WITH EUR 0.9 MILLION ALREADY RECORDED IN ACCOUNTS AT END OF SEPT.END OF YEAR SHOULD BE MARKED BY REFINANCING OF LILLEUROPE TOWER, NOW ENTIRELY OWNED BY CO.

Affine H1 net profit group share eur ‍6.9​ million

July 31 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA ::H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍6.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET CURRENT PROFIT EUR ‍​4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍16.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Affine becomes sole owner of Lilleurope tower

July 3 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA ::LATEST ACQUISITION MAKES AFFINE SOLE OWNER OF LILLEUROPE TOWER.

Affine acquires office complex in Lille for 11.0 million euros

Affine RE SA :Announces the acquisition from the property developer Nacarat, an office complex in Lille for an amount of 11.0 million euros ($11.7 million), including transfer taxes.

Affine RE FY net profit group share up at 5.5 million euros

Affine RE SA : FY net rental income 29.4 million euros ($30.93 million)versus 34.4 million euros year ago . FY net profit up to 5.5 million euros . FY current operating profit 19.6 million euros versus 27.1 million euros year ago . FY net profit group share 5.5 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago . Dividend of 1.0 euros per share .EPRA NAV per share: 21.0 euros.

Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's in Bordeaux

Affine Re SA :Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's for operating of a 335 square meter restaurant in its shopping mall Quai des Marques in center of Bordeaux.

Affine to buy office building in Lille-Euratechnologies

Affine RE SA : Signs a purchase agreement with Nacarat for the acquisition of an office building in Lille-Euratechnologies .Transaction amounts at 11.0 million euros ($12.29 million) (transfer taxes included), with a price adjustment depending on the occupancy upon completion.

Affine Re to acquire 5,000 sqm office space in Lille, France

Affine RE SA : Will acquire 5,000 sqm of office space in the Lilleurope tower (Lille) .Four levels represents a surface area of 5,053 sqm and are fully let for an amount of 676,000 euros ($754,213.20).

Affine SA to propose FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 euros per share

Affine SA:To propose dividend of 1.0 euro per share.

Affine acquires office complex of almost 11,000 sqm in Chaville

Affine SA:Acquires an office complex of almost 11,000 square metres in Chaville.Office complex acquired from LBO France for 15.7 million euros (including transfer taxes).