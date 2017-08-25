Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BVB says Ousmane Dembélé is close to move to FC Barcelona

Aug 25 (Reuters) - BVB :DGAP-ADHOC: OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ IS CLOSE TO MOVE TO FC BARCELONA.FCB WILL PAY BVB A FIXED TRANSFER COMPENSATION IN AMOUNT OF EUR 105.0 M. (ONE HUNDRED AND FIVE MILLION EUROS).IN ADDITION PARTIES AGREED CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO APPROX. 40% OF AMOUNT OF FIXED TRANSFER COMPENSATION.

Borussia Dortmund FY consolidated net profit down at EUR 8.2 mln

Aug 25 (Reuters) - BVB ::DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE.FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.2 M. (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 29.4 M.).‍PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF GROUP IN FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.2 M. (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 29.4 M.)​.IN FY ‍IMPROVED ITS CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BY EUR 29.4 M. OR 7.82% TO EUR 405.7 M. (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 376.3 M.)​.INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN AN AMOUNT OF 0.06 EUR PER SHARE.FY GROUP REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 405.7 M. (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 376.3 M.).

Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ::Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017.Revenues in first nine months increased by 44.9 million euros ($49.19 million) or 18.7 pct to 285.5 million euros.Group gross revenue amounted to 71.5 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 72.9 million euros) and accumulated 287.4 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year (previous nine months report period 242.9 million euros).Result of Q3 amounted to - 14,6 million euros (previous Q3 -9.4 million euros) and of first nine months -0.1 million euros (previous nine months -14.6 million euros).EBIT in individual financial statement of -17.2 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 -9.6 million euros) and accumulated of -5.9 million euros (previous nine months report period -20.9 million euros) in first nine months.

Aik Fotboll fined SEK 350.000 by Swedish Fotball Association

May 2 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB ::AIK FOTBOLL FINED BY SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION.FINED SEK 350.000.

BVB H1 group earnings amounted to 15.6 million euros

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Increased group revenues by 46.0 million euros (i.e. 27.4 percent) to 214.2 million euros ($227.46 million) (previous first half-year: 168.1 million euros) in first half-year . H1 EBITDA of group amounted 49.9 million euros (previous first half-year: 25.5 million euros) . H1 EBIT amounted 18.2 million euros (previous half-year: -3.9 million euros) .H1 group earnings amounted 15.6 million euros (previous half-year: -4.7 millio euros).

Borussia Dortmund FY revenues up 36.3 pct at 376.3 million euros

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Dividend 0.06 euros per share . FY net profit of group amounted to 29.4 million euros ($33.27 million)(previous year 5.5 million euros) . FY consolidated revenues up 36.3 pct to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros) . FY EBITDA amounted to 86.7 million euros (previous year 55.6 million euros) .FY group revenues amounted to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros).

Borussia Dortmund: Transfer of player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund .Schuerrle will be transferred from VFL Wolfsburg-Fußball GmbH to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA within summer transfer window of this 2016/2017 season.

Borussia Dortmund: Transfer of player Mario Goetze to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player Mario Goetze to Borussia Dortmund .Formal completion of transfer and ordinary medical examination of player shall follow within next days.

Borussia Dortmund: player Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be transferred to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Said on Saturday player Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United Football Club Ltd. with effect from this FIFA transfer window I ("summer 2016") .The formal completion of the transfer will follow in the next days.

BVB says Ilkay Gundogan will be transferred to Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA : Player Ilkay Gundogan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City Football Club Ltd. with effect from the 2016/2017 season .Formal completion of the transfer shall follow within the next days.