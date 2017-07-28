Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bureau Veritas H1 adj. operating income up at EUR 359.4 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - BUREAU VERITAS :H1 REVENUE EUR 2.36 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.22 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 359.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 350.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 187.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 193.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF EUR 149.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 161.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.BOOKED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF €31.4 MILLION IN H1 2017, MAINLY HEADCOUNT REDUCTION PROTECTING MARGIN AS EARLY AS H2 2017 ONWARDS.

Bureau Veritas acquires California Code Check

June 20 (Reuters) - BUREAU VERITAS SA ::REG-BUREAU VERITAS EXPANDS ITS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CALIFORNIA CODE CHECK.

Bureau Veritas Q1 revenue up at EUR ‍​1.14 billion

April 27 (Reuters) - Bureau Veritas ::Q1 revenue EUR ‍​1.14 billion versus EUR 1.06 billion ($1.15 billion) year ago.For 2017 group confirms its outlook of an adjusted operating margin of circa 16 percent.For 2017 cash flow is expected to improve compared to 2016.Still anticipates slightly positive organic revenue growth for full-year.Growth in the second quarter of 2017 will be penalized by an adverse calendar effect and deterioration of Marine revenue.

Bureau Veritas Aldo Cardoso appointed Chairman of Board

Bureau Veritas : Aldo Cardoso appointed Chairman of Board - Frédéric Lemoine resumes his duties as Vice Chairman .Board of directors has decided to propose appointment of Ana Giros Calpe as a director.

Bureau Veritas acquires Schutter Group

Bureau Veritas SA : Acquires Schutter group as part of global agri-food strategy . Acquired company generated around 35 million euros ($36.8 million) in revenues in 2016 Further company coverage: [BVI.PA] ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bureau Veritas FY revenue up at 4.55 billion euros

Bureau Veritas : FY revenue of 4.55 billion euros ($4.81 billion), up 1.4 percent at constant currency versus 2015 . FY adjusted net profit of 409 million euros (0.94 euros per share), up 3.7 percent at constant currency versus 2015 . FY net income of 319 million euros, up 34.2 percent at constant currency . FY adjusted operating profit 734.9 million euros versus 775.2 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 55 cents per share, up 7.8 percent versus 2015 . Says global macroeconomic environment is likely to remain volatile in 2017, with persistent weakness in oil & gas and shipping markets. . For 2017 expects organic revenue growth to be slightly positive with acceleration in H2 - and an adjusted operating margin of circa 16 percent .Expects its cash flow generation to improve compared to 2016.

Bureau Veritas acquires Siemic

Bureau Veritas SA :Bureau Veritas acquires Siemic, a specialist in electronic equipment in Silicon Valley and Asia.

Bureau Veritas acquires SIEMIC, a specialist in electronic equipment

Bureau Veritas :Acquires SIEMIC, a specialist in electronic equipment in Silicon Valley and Asia.

Bureau Veritas acquires Kuhlmann Monitoramento Agricola Ltda in Brazil

Bureau Veritas : Bureau Veritas expands its agri-food business in Brazil by acquiring KMA . Completed the acquisition of Kuhlmann Monitoramento Agricola Ltda. (KMA), a brazilian company specialized in monitoring and auditing services for the agri-food sector .KMA has 250 employees and is expected to generate annual revenues of around 12.5 million euros ($13.0 million) in 2016.

Dassault Systemes says industry solution selected by Bureau Veritas

Dassault Systemes SA :Bureau Veritas selects Dassault Systemes' "Designed for Sea" industry solution experience to accelerate ship structure calculations.