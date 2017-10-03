Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Britvic to close Norwich manufacturing site

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc :Proposed closure of norwich manufacturing site.Today announcing a proposal to transfer production of robinsons and fruit shoot from our norwich site to our manufacturing sites in east london, leeds and rugby.Has 242 employees on site that are affected by this decision.It is anticipated that there will be costs associated with implementation, subject to outcome of consultation process, which are expected to be clarified in britvic's preliminary results release on november 29th.

Britvic says Q3 revenue up at 384.6 million pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc :Q3 revenue 384.6 million stg.Q3 revenue at 384.6m million stg versus 346.3 million stg year ago."on-track to achieve current market expectations".Volume in q3 increased by 2.3 pct and arp increased 2.9 pct.Q3 organic revenue, excluding recent acquisition of bela ischia, increased 4.5 pct with volume and arp ahead of prior year."looking ahead to full year, we remain confident that ebita will be in line with current market expectations".Q3 gb revenue increased 4.9 pct with volume growth of 3.4 pct and arp growth of 1.5 pct.Q3 gb carbonates revenue increased 7.6 pct, led by pepsi max and r whites, with volume growth of 2.7 pct and arp growth of 4.9 pct.Both robinsons and fruit shoot volumes increased, but pricing was weaker due to aggressive competition in grocery.Q3 france revenue increased 11.0 pct with volume growth of 3.9 pct and an arp increase of 6.8 pct.Market conditions in brazil remained challenging.

PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner

May 25 (Reuters) - Bookrunner: :Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc.Britvic Plc - shares Britvic in held through PepsiCo's subsidiary, Tropicana United Kingdom Limited.Britvic Plc - Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing.

Britvic announces appointment of chairman and board changes

May 24 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc ::John Daly, currently senior independent director and chair of remuneration committee, to succeed gerald corbett as Chairman effective Sept 1.Corbett, who has served as chairman of Britvic Plc since Company's flotation in November 2005, will retire from board on 1 September 2017.Ian Mchoul will succeed John daly as senior independent director.Mchoul will remain chair of audit committee and a member of nomination and remuneration committees.Sue Clark will succeed John Daly as chair of remuneration committee.

Britvic H1 adjusted eps 18.9p

May 24 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc ::H1 revenue rose 11.5 percent to 756.3 million stg.Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 7.2 penceper share.H1 revenue increased 11.5% to £756.3m.H1 adjusted eps 18.9 pence.H1 pre-exceptional ebita increased 6.7% to £73.6m.H1 profit after tax decreased 4.9% to £38.6m.Interim dividend per share of 7.2p, an increase of 2.9%."Confident that we will deliver full year performance in line with market expectations".

Britvic says Q1 revenue up 4.3 pct

Britvic Plc : Trading statement . "Strong start to year, confident of meeting market expectations" . Q1 revenue of £351.0m, an increase of 4.3 pct on prior year . Strong start to year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9 pct. . " new financial year has started well with group revenue 4.3 pct ahead of last year, continuing good progress we made as a business in prior year" . "encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth." . "will deliver full year results in line with market expectations." . France revenue increased 6.3 pct with branded portfolio in strong growth, led by fruit shoot and pressade, whilst lower margin private label revenue continued to decline. . Ireland revenue increased 6.4 pct, with both counterpoint and our branded business performing well. . International division reported a 19.8 pct increase in revenue, compared to a 13.8 pct decline in q1 last year and was largely as a result of a 14.1 pct increase in volume . Brazil generated a 7.9 pct increase in revenue, with arp increasing 17.1 pct as we continued to mitigate inflationary input costs. Volume declined reflecting volatile macro environment. .Acquisition of bela ischia remains on-track to complete by end of march and as well as delivering significant cost synergies.

Britvic reports about 10 pct rise in FY revenue

Britvic Plc : Final dividend up 7.4 percent to 17.5 pence per share . Fy revenue rose 10.1 percent to 1.431 billion stg . Revenue increased 10.1 percent to 1,431.3 million stg . Like-For-Like revenue increased 0.4 pct . Like-For-Like pre-exceptional EBITA increased 3.8 pct to 178.8 million stg . Profit after tax increased 10.3 percent to 114.5 million stg . Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.5 percent to 49.3 pence . New financial year has started well and although 2017 will be another challenging year .We expect to deliver pre-exceptional EBITA in line with current market expectations.

Britvic says Q3 revenue of 346.3 mln stg, up 5.3 pct

Britvic Plc : Britvic has reported quarter three group revenue of £346.3m, up 5.3% on last year. . "Decision by UK to leave EU creates additional consumer and economic uncertainty" . "Weakening of sterling will place pressure on our input costs in GB" . Q3 GB revenue declined 2.0% with volume increasing 1.4% and arp declining 3.4% .Q3 organic volume has increased 1.4% whilst revenue has declined 0.7%..

Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged

Britvic Plc : H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds ($988.46 million) . Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent . EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6 percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent . EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points . Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent . Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds . Continued market share growth in all of our key markets . New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both Britvic and Pepsi brands from June . Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery channel . Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year, integration largely completed . H1 revenue 678 million pounds .Interim dividend 7 pence per share.