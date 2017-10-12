Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help
Bidvest Group says FY HEPS up 5.1 pct to 1,108.2 cents
Bidvest says Noonan acquisition declared unconditional
Bidvest Group sees FY HEPS between 1096 cents - 1117 cents
Bidvest Group enters into agreement to acquire 100% of Noonan
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal
June 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval. Full Article
Bidvest first-half HEPS rises 4.4 pct
Bidvest says trading satisfactory, looking for small acquisitions
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Bidvest deal to buy Brandcorp
South Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved Bidvest Group Ltd and Brandcorp Holdings (Pty) Ltd merger without conditions (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
SA's competition body says commission recommends approval of Bidvest deal
South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Competition Commission has recommended Rebosis Property Fund Ltd and Billion Group (Pty) deal be approved without conditions . Competition Commission has recommended the unconditional approval of Bidvest Group Ltd Deal
BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help
