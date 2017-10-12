Edition:
Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

BVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,835.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
17,832.00
Open
17,835.00
Day's High
17,886.00
Day's Low
17,513.00
Volume
1,692,437
Avg. Vol
1,025,900
52-wk High
18,374.00
52-wk Low
14,650.00

Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 10:05am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :‍IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST​.

Bidvest Group says FY HEPS up 5.1 pct to 1,108.2 cents
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 01:05am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - BIDVEST GROUP LTD ::FY REVENUE UP 4 PERCENT TO 71.0 BLN RAND.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 6.2 PERCENT TO 3.7 BLN RAND.FY EBITDA UP 4.3 PERCENT TO 7.7 BLN RABD.FY HEPS INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT TO 1,108.2 CENTS.DECLARED A FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 264 CENTS.

Bidvest says Noonan acquisition declared unconditional
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 02:40am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BIDVEST GROUP LTD ::FINALISATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF NOONAN .‍ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT HAVE BEEN MET AND ACQUISITION IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL AND HAS BEEN FINALISED​.

Bidvest Group sees FY HEPS between 1096 cents - 1117 cents
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 02:59am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - BIDVEST GROUP LTD ::SEES FY HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN 4% - 6% (1096 CENTS - 1117 CENTS) HIGHER THAN 1054 CENTS IN PRIOR YEAR.SEES FY BASIC EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE 100% - 110% (1386 CENTS - 1455 CENTS) HIGHER THAN 693 CENTS IN PRIOR YEAR.

Bidvest Group enters into agreement to acquire 100% of Noonan
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:30am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - BIDVEST GROUP LTD ::ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF NOONAN FROM ALCHEMY PARTNERS AS WELL AS NOONAN'S CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM.ACQUISITION IS FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE CONSIDERATION OF EUR175 MILLION, C.R2.7 BILLION, AND IS SUBJECT TO SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL.PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE SETTLED BY BIDVEST BY WAY OF FOREIGN CREDIT FACILITIES.BIDVEST GROUP LTD - EFFECTIVE DATE OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 31 AUGUST 2017, ASSUMING SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 10:30am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval.

Bidvest first-half HEPS rises 4.4 pct
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 12:05am EST 

The Bidvest Group Ltd : Unaudited results for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . HY HEPS increased by 4.4 pct to 510.3 cents . HY revenue up 4.1 pct to R36.0 billion . HY cash generated by operations up to R1.8 billion (H1 2016: R1.4 billion) .Interim dividend declared of 227 cents per share.

Bidvest says trading satisfactory, looking for small acquisitions
Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 07:00am EST 

Bidvest Group Ltd : Market conditions remain challenging . Trading results to date have been satisfactory if not exciting . Seven South African trading divisions have performed well in Q1 of financial year . Performance has been counteracted to an extent by declines in Horse Mackerel and Pilchard Yields as well as reduced fishing quotas at Bidvest Namibia . Group's financial position remains sound, cash generation continues to be strong . Bidvest freight division, services division and commercial products division have achieved good results . Financial services division is performing in line with expectations . Undertaken an impact analysis of implementation of minimum wage across its operations . Group wages are above these thresholds, implementation of current requirements will have a negligible financial impact on operations .Actively seeking bolt on acquisitions and exploring international opportunities, other assets and investments constantly being reviewed.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Bidvest deal to buy Brandcorp
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 12:01pm EDT 

South Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved Bidvest Group Ltd and Brandcorp Holdings (Pty) Ltd merger without conditions (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

SA's competition body says commission recommends approval of Bidvest deal
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 10:45am EDT 

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Competition Commission has recommended Rebosis Property Fund Ltd and Billion Group (Pty) deal be approved without conditions . Competition Commission has recommended the unconditional approval of Bidvest Group Ltd Deal to buy Brandcorp Holdings Further company coverage: [BVTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help​

* ‍IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST​ Source text for Eikon:

