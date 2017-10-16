N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koovs ‍announces partnership with N Brown group

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Koovs Plc :‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH N BROWN GROUP TO ADD EXCLUSIVE KOOVS PRIVATE LABEL YOUNG FASHION BRAND TO N BROWN'S SIMPLY BE OFFER​.‍ANNOUNCEMENT IS EXPECTED TO GO LIVE WITHIN NEXT 3 WEEKS​.

N Brown sees exceptional cost of 35-40 mln stg for potential customer redress

July 13 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc :Identified flaws in certain general insurance products provided by a third party insurance underwriter and sold by co to customers between 2006-2014.This follows review prompted by industry-wide request from FCA that cos ensure general insurance products and add-ons offer value for customers.Vast majority of flawed products were sold in period leading up to, and including, 2011; sales of relevant products ceased in early 2014.Expects to incur exceptional cost in this year's income statement in range of 35 million stg- 40 million stg after assessment of cost of potential customer redress.Cashflow impact of customer redress forecast to occur from FY19 onward; anticipates funding full cost of customer redress from existing resources.Group anticipates that there may be mitigating actions to reduce overall net cost related to customer redress.

N Brown says Q1 revenue up 5.6 pct; FY guidance unchanged

June 20 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc ::Q1 group revenue +5.6 pct.Q1 online revenue +16 pct, with 71 pct of revenue now generated online, up 4 ppts year-on-year.Full year guidance unchanged aside from exceptional costs relating to these store closures.Up to five loss-making Simply Be and Jacamo dual-fascia store closures announced.

N Brown Group's chairman, Andrew Higginson to step down

June 13 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc ::Says chairman, Andrew Higginson has informed N Brown board that he intends to step down in order to pursue opportunities in private equity.Senior independent director Ron Mcmillan is leading process to identify and appoint a new chairman.Andrew will remain in his position as chairman during search for his replacement, and through an orderly handover period.

N Brown says macro-economic backdrop remains challenging for retail

April 27 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc :Total dividend 14.23 penceper share.Final dividend 8.56 penceper share.Fy online revenue +10 pct yoy; online revenue of power brands +14 pct.Statutory revenue and pbt for 53 weeks to 4 th march 2017 were £900.7m and £57.6m respectively..Fy group revenue was up 2.5 pct to £887.7m.Fy product revenue up 3.4 pct.Fy financial services revenue up 0.4 pct.Ladieswear revenues +4.2 pct yoy and +10.4 pct yoy in h2, best performance since fy08, with significant market share gains.Good power brand performance, with revenue +9.2 pct and active customers +9.9 pct (excluding fifty plus).Jd williams brand revenue +12 pct; fifty plus migration on track.O over 100 new third-party brands added since start of fy17.Announcing a relationship with Tesco to sell capsule collection of Simply Be and Jacamo Lines on Tesco Direct.Although it is early in our new financial year, performance so far has been encouraging and in line with our expectations..We are in discussions with a number of retailers to sell capsule collections of our brands through their sites.Online accounted for 69 pct of our sales for fy17. Online revenue was up 10 pct year on year overall, and up 14 pct in our power brands..Sees fy18 product gross margin -120bps to -20bps, with key driver being increased input costs as a result of depreciation of sterling.Macro-Economic backdrop remains challenging for retail.

N Brown says expects FY exceptional costs to be around 24-27 mln stg

N Brown Group Plc : Has previously guided to FY17 exceptional costs of c.£12m, of which £9m related to financial services customer complaint redress . Now expect cost of likely future complaints to be higher than our previous estimate . Therefore expect to incur an FY17 exceptional cost related to financial services customer complaint redress in region of £22m - £24m . Cash cost associated with this exceptional item will be incurred over period to august 2019. . Continue to expect an additional £2m - £3m exceptional costs in fy17 in relation to our ongoing historic tax cases .Total fy17 exceptional costs are therefore expected to be in region of £24m - £27m.

N Brown on track to meet FY view after online drives Q3

N Brown Group Plc : Q3 financial highlights: . Group revenue +4.1% . On track to meet full year expectations .Q3 strategic highlights: . Online revenue up 12%, with penetration now 70%, up 4ppts year-on-year.