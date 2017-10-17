Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bellway says FY pretax profit was ‍560.7​ mln stg

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc ::TOTAL DIVIDEND 122 PENCEPER SHARE.BELLWAY PLC - FY REVENUE ‍2,558.6​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,240.7 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.BELLWAY PLC - ‍ORDER BOOK AT 1 OCTHAS GROWN BY 17.4% TO £1,361.5 MILLION (2 OCT 2016 - £1,159.3 MILLION); COMPRISES 5,034 HOMES (2 OCTOBER 2016 - 4,701 HOMES)​.BELLWAY PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍560.7​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 497.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.BELLWAY PLC - EXPECTS GROUP TO GROW VOLUME BY AT LEAST 5% AND OVERALL AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TO INCREASE TO AROUND £280,000 IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Bellway says CEO Ted Ayres takes medical leave

Aug 14 (Reuters) - BELLWAY PLC ::SAYS THAT TED AYRES, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, IS TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM COMPANY IN ORDER TO UNDERGO TREATMENT FOR A MEDICAL CONDITION.DURING THIS PERIOD OF ABSENCE JOHN WATSON WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN.SAYS THAT JASON HONEYMAN WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ON SEPT. 1.

Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BELLWAY PLC :ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017.FY HOUSING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY OVER 13% TO £2.5 BILLION.OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO SLIGHTLY IN EXCESS OF 22% FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017.ORDER BOOK AT 31 JULY 2017 ROSE BY 16% TO £1,296.3 MILLION.