Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund ::Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers.Boyd Group Income Fund says of Boyd Group's 480 locations, 58 are currently being impacted by closures.Boyd Group Income Fund says ‍location closings will result in loss of sales during period of closure​.Boyd Group Income Fund says also possible that additional closures may be necessary in other parts of Georgia, coastal North Carolina.Boyd Group says 55 of 58 Gerber locations in Florida, 3 coastal Georgia locations closed to allow employees to prepare for impact of Hurricane Irma.

Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund :Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021​.Boyd Group Income Fund - ‍redemption price for debentures shall be 100 pct of aggregate outstanding principal amount​.

Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund :Boyd Group Income Fund reports second quarter results.Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016.Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.078.Boyd Group Income Fund -qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831.

Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Assured Automotive Inc

May 29 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund ::purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash .Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Canada's largest non-franchise collision repair company with 68 locations.Boyd Group Income Fund says that, through subsidiary company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets and business of Assured Automotive Inc.Boyd Group Income Fund says deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per unit and cash flow per unit.purchase price of $193.6 million will also be funded by way of $47.5 million in Boyd Group Income Fund units priced at $88.31 per unit.

Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility

May 29 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund ::Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility.Boyd Group Income Fund credit facility includes an accordion feature which can increase facility to a maximum of $450 million on terms that allow fund greater financial flexibility.Boyd Group Income Fund says after market close on may 26 it increased its existing revolving credit facility to us$300 million.

Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results

May 12 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund : :Boyd Group Income fund reports first quarter results.Q1 same store sales rose 1.2 percent.Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016.Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.699.Boyd Group Income Fund - "extremely warm and dry winter weather conditions have had some carryover impact in some of our markets into Q2 of 2017"."We are on track to achieve our previously stated long-term goal of doubling our size by 2020.".Boyd Group Income Fund - for Q2, same-store sales growth is showing a slight improvement over Q1 levels.

Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q4 results

Boyd Group Income Fund :Boyd Group Income Fund reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results.

Boyd Group Income Fund Q2 earnings per unit $0.683

Boyd Group Income Fund : Boyd Group Income Fund reports second quarter results . Qtrly earnings per unit $0.683 . Qtrly sales increased by 18.8% to $331.0 million from $278.7 million in 2015, including same-store sales increases of 5.1% . Qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.756 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69, revenue view C$322.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boyd Group Q1 sales $350.4 million

Boyd Group Income Fund : Qtrly sales increased by 24.3% to $350.4 million from $281.8 million in 2015 . Qtrly same-store sales increases of 7.4% . Qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.010 . "with respect to Q2, we did start to see softening of demand in some of our markets in late march" . "softening of demand has continued into Q2 and is therefore expected to result in lower same-store sales growth in Q2" . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.59, revenue view C$316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results.

Boyd Group Income Fund announces November 2015 cash distribution

Boyd Group Income Fund:Says cash distribution for the month of November 2015 of $0.042 per trust unit.distribution will be payable on December 22, 2015 to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2015.